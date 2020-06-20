Our Lady Queen of Peace

4th Nine Weeks

A Honor Roll

Second grade

Diego Avalos, Sophia Buentello, Timothy Castro, Cortland Collins, Audrey James, Cally James, Angelina Lopez, Julia Meiller, Crew Rohde, Audrey Simonsen and Tiberius Snyder

Third grade

Antayveon Alston, Zoey Borst, Jaxon Escalante, Avery Lewis, Brady Mergenhagen, Gracie Miska, Sophie Robisheaux, Aiden Robotham, Anthony Salazar, Reiley Sparks, Clara Sterziner and Katelyn Zielke

Fourth grade

Jack Blanton, Hadley Collins, Lily Hall, Evan Hundl, Amanda Jaso, Santiago Jimenez, Andrew Johnson, Caroline Keefe, Zadan Lara, Olivia Lewis, Jacob MacDonald, Josie Mulholland, Uttam Patel, Persephone Snyder, Alexa Soileau, Chloe Stutts and Ashley Traynor

Fifth grade

Sophia Aaron, Sawyer Cammarn, Karson Donovan, Garreth Faltisek, Ava Gamino, Julian Gamino, Abi Golder, Nicholas Guerra, Amelia Langley, Sidney Miska, Corrine Mulholland, Peter Nguyen, Savannah Ortega, Macy Pretz, Major Stulberg and Kylie Zielke

Sixth grade

Brady James, Audrey Mulholland, Ben Pottratz and Zoe Yates

Seventh grade

Avery Buentello, Luke Futschik, Reina Gamino, Ethan Gaston, Addison Gregoire, Michaela Gutermuth, Abigail MacDonald, Penelope Mulholland, Colby Pretz and Yoana Todorova

Eighth grade

Avery Aaron, Gregory Bonnen, Morgan Buchta, Julia Duran, Ava Gaston, Adriana Guerra, Troy Meagher, Hannah Nguyen, Luke Pottratz, Anna Traynor and Caleb Warren

AB Honor Roll

Second grade

Nancy Nguyen

Third grade

Evan Martinez and Erin White

Fourth grade

Jaden Davidson, Damien Owen and Jaxon Rice

Sixth grade

Marisa Aaron, Aryahi Kadiyala and Joseph Morrison

Seventh grade

Konnor Donovan and Christian Keefe

Eighth grade

Ava Langner

