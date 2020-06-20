Our Lady Queen of Peace
4th Nine Weeks
A Honor Roll
Second grade
Diego Avalos, Sophia Buentello, Timothy Castro, Cortland Collins, Audrey James, Cally James, Angelina Lopez, Julia Meiller, Crew Rohde, Audrey Simonsen and Tiberius Snyder
Third grade
Antayveon Alston, Zoey Borst, Jaxon Escalante, Avery Lewis, Brady Mergenhagen, Gracie Miska, Sophie Robisheaux, Aiden Robotham, Anthony Salazar, Reiley Sparks, Clara Sterziner and Katelyn Zielke
Fourth grade
Jack Blanton, Hadley Collins, Lily Hall, Evan Hundl, Amanda Jaso, Santiago Jimenez, Andrew Johnson, Caroline Keefe, Zadan Lara, Olivia Lewis, Jacob MacDonald, Josie Mulholland, Uttam Patel, Persephone Snyder, Alexa Soileau, Chloe Stutts and Ashley Traynor
Fifth grade
Sophia Aaron, Sawyer Cammarn, Karson Donovan, Garreth Faltisek, Ava Gamino, Julian Gamino, Abi Golder, Nicholas Guerra, Amelia Langley, Sidney Miska, Corrine Mulholland, Peter Nguyen, Savannah Ortega, Macy Pretz, Major Stulberg and Kylie Zielke
Sixth grade
Brady James, Audrey Mulholland, Ben Pottratz and Zoe Yates
Seventh grade
Avery Buentello, Luke Futschik, Reina Gamino, Ethan Gaston, Addison Gregoire, Michaela Gutermuth, Abigail MacDonald, Penelope Mulholland, Colby Pretz and Yoana Todorova
Eighth grade
Avery Aaron, Gregory Bonnen, Morgan Buchta, Julia Duran, Ava Gaston, Adriana Guerra, Troy Meagher, Hannah Nguyen, Luke Pottratz, Anna Traynor and Caleb Warren
AB Honor Roll
Second grade
Nancy Nguyen
Third grade
Evan Martinez and Erin White
Fourth grade
Jaden Davidson, Damien Owen and Jaxon Rice
Sixth grade
Marisa Aaron, Aryahi Kadiyala and Joseph Morrison
Seventh grade
Konnor Donovan and Christian Keefe
Eighth grade
Ava Langner
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.