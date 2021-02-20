Sometimes — not often, you understand, but once in a while — I get involved in things that have very little to do with our area’s past. Our family’s herd of dogs is one of them.
The most recent example of this occurred several weeks ago, when we realized all except one of our dogs had somehow managed to escape from their pen and we began what I’ve come to call the big roundup.
We live just outside the Angleton city limits, in an area where the discharge of fireworks is not only legal, but is enthusiastically embraced by city dwellers who can’t shoot fireworks near their own homes.
As a result, holidays are noisy occasions, as people come here to set off colorful and noisy explosions to celebrate.
My daughter breeds West Highland White Terriers, a variety of dog that, for those not acquainted with it, looks very much like an all-white Scottish Terrier.
We also have two dogs she rescued when their former owners apparently abandoned them just outside town. One of these is a medium-size, Heinz 57 variety we have fostered for several years.
The other is a more recent rescue, adopted when she was a small puppy. In the past few months, she has grown to look like a German shepherd, and achieved near elephant size.
The herd of Westies is primarily distinguishable from one another only by size, personality traits, the length of time since they had a haircut and a bath, and their loving owner’s affection.
About eight o’clock on New Year’s morning, my daughter and I started toward Angleton to pick up a holiday breakfast at a local drive-in.
As we passed our dog pen area, Kathy saw several animals who should have been in their pen were milling around in the pasture outside.
She pulled her pickup closer to that area and began coaxing one after another of the dogs into the large, fenced yard from which they had escaped.
After some time, she managed to entice all of them inside with food and treats. Returning to the pickup, she explained the high latch on the gate had obviously been opened, probably accidentally by the German Shepherd, because of the fireworks nearby.
Thankful that everyone was safe, we continued on to town and were in line at the drive-in when Kathy suddenly realized she hadn’t seen the Westie she calls Mac among those she had put into the pen.
This meant moving pylons so we could get out of the fast-food line, quickly return home, and begin what turned out to be an all-day, half-of-the-night search for Mac, the absolutely most beloved, friendliest and best-trained of all our dogs.
An extensive search followed. We drove over a wide area around our house, looked and called and whistled across pastures and fields, both ours and those belonging to our long-time neighbors.
It was a holiday, so the two car dealerships nearby were closed, but we looked across them as best we could, calling Mac’s name and finding absolutely nothing.
Subsequent searches across these same places, along with an enlarged search area continued throughout the day, along with a visit to the county dog pound to leave information in case someone decided to leave Mac there.
In between all this, Kathy began using her email to notify dog-loving friends to spread the word. Many of these people were on Mac’s “favorite people” list, and their responses were super gratifying.
Return emails were both rapid and continuing, as each person contacted others. Mac has a lot of human friends from his dog performance training and competitions in obedience, barn hunt, nose and scent work. Almost every one of them responded like family.
Kathy’s many email messages included one addressed to her Brazoria County friends. It read:
“Mac was scared by fireworks and he and some of my other dogs dug out of yard. I have the other dogs back, but I am still missing Mac. Please let me know if you see him. He is microchipped.” This was followed by her cell phone number.
Similar pleas for help were posted throughout the long day. One that was accompanied by a picture, as well as the phone number, said “Mac, sweet as can be. If you see him, please call.”
The follow-up to these pleas was more than impressive, and we hope that by making the response known, other people who are frantically searching for a beloved pet will know to use this resource.
Kathy’s phone recorded 91 shares of her messages including advice from those she had contacted. It was a beautiful response by 51 different people who love their pets – and in this case, someone else’s, as well.
Those messages included: “Mac, get back home! Your friends and your mama are worried about you.” “OH, NO!”
One advised, “Also, report him lost with the microchip company. I get notices on dogs found in my area from AKC Reunite.” Another asked, “Can you change the privacy setting on this from friends to public so it can be shared?” (Kathy’s reply was that she would do so if she could figure out how, and this led to instructions.)
Dog owners were more than sympathetic. Others said, “Sorry to hear this. Let me know if there is anything we can do to help,” “Oh, no! This is breaking my heart. I hope he comes home asap.” Still another offered, “I could come out and walk area tomorrow if that’d help.”
Others wrote, “I’m sending a prayer for Mac’s safety and return to his family.” “Oh, no! I hope he finds his way home soon!” “Sorry to hear this. I’m sending prayers that he is safe and comes home.” “Nooo!” “So sorry.”
A dog training friend wrote, “I’m sending positive thoughts and prayers your way that Mac will be found soon. We all love that little guy.” And still another, “Please come home, Mac!”
“Shared. Also, use Pawboost to help. It’s free and sends emails to locals who use the service as well as posts on their feed for the area.”
About 11 p.m., two people sent emails offering serious hope of a rescue. One asked the area in which he was lost, and when Kathy replied, advised that she contact the Angleton Animal Services Adoption Center via Facebook messenger, adding, “I believe he might be in the shelter.”
The second of these messages was even more positive, saying, “He was found. He was picked up and dropped at the Angleton Shelter.”
Kathy quickly said she could pick him up at 9 o’clock the next morning, and thanked the person for her concern.
The next post is an update and thank-you from Kathy, directed to reach all those who had contacted her.
Dozens of responses offered congratulations and good wishes, as well as information that would be helpful to others with lost pets.
Posts included such things as, “Mac is found!” “What fabulous news!!!” “Best news I have heard in a long time!” “Paw Boost.” “Great news, Mac has been found!”
Kathy spent many of the remaining hours of the night using email to thank people for their concern. She was at the shelter door first thing the next morning to retrieve Mac and make a donation to help finance its operation.
She also learned that donations of such things as pelletized bedding, Pedigree dog food, and any type of kitten food would be gratefully received by Angleton Animal Services.
