Last Wednesday, a group of friends got together at the Red Lobster to celebrate a birthday. The person getting one year older was Danna Kolafa. We met at 11 a.m. and celebrated until about dinner time. That’s what we do!
I have to get serious here for a minute. One of the ladies attending, and she truly is a lady, was Patty Sayes. We were all so happy to see that see drove herself to be with us. There was a time Patty was told she was paralyzed, but they didn’t know Patty. She has been through a long line of getting herself to the point where she could drive herself. But, you can’t keep a good woman down.
I believe in the powers your mind has over your body. At some point in our lives someone has told us how strong we are, and maybe we didn’t take it all in at that time. When rough times come in your life, you dredge up that memory and put it to good use. With the good Lord’s help and your willpower, you can conquer — or at least come to a good way — to handle whatever comes your way.
I am so proud of Patty and what she has been able to overcome. And I will include myself in that, too.
My dad had an accident when I was in high school. He was told he would never walk again. Well, like Patty, he didn’t buy into that. He went from crawling, to crutches, to a cane and working as an iron worker again.
So, I was in a car wreck with lots of broken bones, surgery and a long time for recovery. When it came time to walk, I laid in the hospital bed crying and saying I couldn’t, that it hurt. My dad was there for that big occasion. As I’m lying there in all my pity, he says to me. “Look at me!” I waited for more. But, then the light came on and I knew what he meant. All those memories of him going through how hard he worked at walking again came back to me like a splash of cold water in my face. I dried up my tears, and by golly got out of that bed and, with the aid of crutches, made it down the down the hall and back. The rest is history. The doctor thought I would be crippled, but I wasn’t.
So if you are going through something, I’m just saying if you get your mind in the right place, you too can deal with it.
n n n
Now, for some old recipes Patty brought with her from our dear friend who passed away a few years ago had. Dinah Prochaska could cook, and eating at her house was an event. She was from New Orleans. And as we all know, those people can cook, just like us Southerners. And yes, I will include myself. Just don’t want to do it anymore.
First is a recipe for Dinah’s Meatloaf. I wish you could see the paper. Patty said you can see how much this recipe has been used. It looks like it has been around for years. I love the way they look.
Meat Loaf
Ingredients
2 pounds ground chuck
1/2 teaspoon or to taste
1/2 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper or to taste
2 cloves garlic, crushed
2 beaten eggs
1/2 cup Italian-style bread crumbs
1 12-ounce package Picksweet Seasoning Blend (Thawed). (Patty says this ingredient can be found in the frozen veggie section. It is onions and pepper chopped up. Dinah hated chopping, Patty says.)
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Mix all ingredients and form into loaf. Place in baking pan sprayed with Pam.
Bake in preheated oven for one hour. Remove from oven and cover with topping.
Toppings
1/2 cup honey
Dash of Worcestershire Sauce
Half of squeezed lemon
Salt and pepper to taste
Whisk all ingredients and brush on cooked meat loaf, mixing in some of the juices from the meat loaf until all is used.
Allow to cool slightly before slicing. Enjoy.
Patty asked me if I noticed there were no tomatoes or tomato sauce in the recipe. I didn’t, but just like Patty said, it is the most delicious meatloaf she has ever eaten. That’s a good recommendation right there folks.
n n n
Patty was the mall manager for a thousand years. So, working with other women in the office, including Dinah, you know they talked food. So, here is a recipe another good cook that worked with Patty. It starts off with: “Good Morning Sweet Lady! Here’s the recipe you wanted.”
King Ranch Chicken
Ingredients
2 to 3 chicken breasts, boiled and shredded
1 can Rotel, not drained
1 can Cream of Chicken Soup
1 can Cream of Mushroom soup
1/2 cup sour cream
1 bag of Nacho Cheese Doritos, crush about 1/2 to 2/3 of the bag
shredded Monterey and Colby Cheese
Directions
Boil chicken until tender. While chicken is cooling, mix the Rotel, soups and sour cream. Add the shredded chicken and mix well. Next, mix in the crushed Doritos. Pour into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, add shredded cheese on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes
DeAuna Shepard
Peanut Butter/Oatmeal/Chocolate Chip Cookies
Ingredients
1 cup margarine
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 cup peanut butter
2 cups flour
1 cup quick oatmeal
2 teaspoons soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 package milk chocolate chips
The directions are not printed here, but here is a note Dinah put on the recipe: “I use peanut butter/chocolate swirl chips. This recipe makes 5 dozen cookies and they are wonderful!”
n n n
Here is a recipe from Patty her personal self.
Corn Salad
Ingredients
Family-size frozen kernel corn
1 small can of chopped green chiles
green onions chopped (about 6 or so)
1/2 cup of chopped jalapenos
2 packages of bacon bits
1 can sliced black olives, pepper
2 cups shredded cheese (fiesta blend or cheddar)
ranch dressing
Directions
The frozen corn keeps it cold for transport to a meal if not it will thaw in the refrigerator.
Thank you so much, Patty, for bringing these good recipes to our gala. It was so good to see you doing so well. Let me tell you folks, get together and laugh. It feels so good to share a good time with good friends.
