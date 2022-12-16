SURFSIDE BEACH
The sigh t of Santa Claus riding on a sleigh is not an unusual one seen during this season. The sight of him on a surfboard is normal really in only one place.
Surfside is hosting its annual Surfing Santas this Saturday, welcoming the community to the beach to watch people dressed up as Santa, Mrs. Claus, elves and more surf the waves, putting a unique twist on traditional holiday festivities.
“It’s really fun and we just all line the beach. We’re right there at Beach Drive and well and there’s just tons of people out there watching. It’s just a fabulous holiday spectacle,” tourism specialist Michelle Booth said.
Taking inspiration from similar events, Surfing Santas has become a welcome and beloved occasion by people in the area and a tradition for many residents.
“I think it was in Florida and I thought, wow, this is just unbelievable. We have to do this,” Booth said. “So I had to find people that would be willing to A, surf in December, and B, surf in December in a Santa costume. One of the guys I spoke to specifically was Austin Campbell and he’s a surfer who has been here his whole life, and he said, ‘Yeah I think we can do that,’ so he helped me initially get the surfers.”
From that “can we?” beginning, the event’s popularity and explosion have taken off.
“Now after five years people are calling me and saying, hey are we surfing Santa,” Booth said. “They just love it and it’s fun and it’s also another family-friendly event that all ages can come out and see Santa’s helpers out there.”
Anyone can sign up and is welcome to do so. Along with the entertainment of the crowd, the surfers will be competing for trophies.
“There’s no sign up. You just show up just before noon on the 17th, and I even have some Santa T-shirts for loan if people don’t have costumes,” Booth said. “We do have a little kind of amateur competition and there’s two trophies involved; one is for the very best surfer of the day, so there’s a trophy for that, and then the second is the best dressed. The judges will determine if that is the best-looking Santa, the best-looking elf, maybe Mrs. Claus, I mean, we see everything so it could be anything.”
Keeping to their namesake, Surfside is a hot spot for good surf, a fact events such as this highlight to residents and visitors.
“Many people don’t know there’s as much good surf as there is, so maybe that kind of brought people out because it was something new,” Campbell said. “Then it turned into be a pretty good little family thing where they got hot chocolate out there with everybody kind of hanging out, bunch of families, people taking pictures and stuff.
“It’s just real family-friendly and it’s just kind of something to do at the beach in the winter time.”
Events like Surfing Santas opens visitors to what Surfside offers year-round, including its food establishments and shops.
“Things like this help bring the community together a little bit closer for the people who live there, and it’s just a tradition like dressing up and doing something fun and getting all goofy going out and surfing in a Santa costume,” Culture Coffee owner and surfer Cailyn Anderson said. “Surfside is a small town, but it’s got a big surfing vibe, a big surfing industry that’s booming, and there’s a lot of great surf here. If we can just continue to build up that surf community, and that hospitality that Surfside brings, it would really bring the community together.”
Surfing Santas is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday on Beach Drive. After the event, Surf Station will host a movie night for those who want to keep the festivities going.
