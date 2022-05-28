V icki Sweat and Denise Wortham, employees of TDECU who started their careers with the organization on the same day in May 1982, are celebrating 40 years of service together.
The two women started off as acquaintances in band class, performing together for three years in their youth at Brazosport High School.
“It basically started when I was a freshman and she was a sophomore in band — her sister and my older brother ran around together and were friends,” said Sweat, a specialist in the service operations department.
Sweat was 18 years old and Wortham was 20 when they began working for the credit union at the branch on This Way Street in Lake Jackson. They started the same day as tellers, sometimes working side by side.
At the time, Sweat was working at Dow Chemical and one of her colleagues happened to be Wortham’s sister. She was called in for an interview by Supervisor Wanna Cox and hired the same day. When she went back to her office at Dow, Sweat told Wortham’s sister she got the job. Wortham’s sister contacted Wortham on the same day and told her that she should apply at TDECU as well.
“I was looking for a job at the time anyway and banking was my preference, so when Vicki got it, I was like ‘oh,’” said Wortham, project manager for Enterprise Projects at TDECU. “So I ran up here, filled out an application and drove back home to Freeport. By the time I got there — we didn’t have cell phones back then — Wanna had called and said she needed me back up there for an interview. I made it back up here, interviewed and we started the next day.”
The two women agree that when they started working together, that’s when the real friendship started. Both of them have had interesting paths to their current positions with the organization.
Sweat was a teller and then asked to venture out and try investments. At one time, she managed over 400 to 500 CDs that the credit union would purchase. Then she was asked to move to the note department, where she stayed for about seven years.
Eventually, she made her way to accounting and the automatic clearing house or direct debits. She was there for 15 to 20 years she said and made a lateral move to another position in accounting, where she has been ever since.
“I started out as a teller. I worked the front line and drive-thru for four years,” Wortham said. “Then I became the assistant teller supervisor and I did that for about a year and then I became the teller supervisor and I did that for 15 years.”
Under new leadership, she was then moved to Angleton as a branch manager before returning to Lake Jackson to work for the chief information officer doing special projects for several years.
She has also worked in the IT department with the reporting and core banking system teams and then became a project manager.
“We both took our own paths but they worked for us. We knew that and appreciated that and respected it,” Wortham said.
Both have family members in Jones Creek, so they are connected in that way because it’s a small town said the women.
Their social circles outside of work differ these days, but often when there’s a milestone in their lives, they will reach out to each other via text or email to say “congrats” or “happy birthday.”
They get excited to see each other and catch up when they’re in the same branch at the same time and cross paths.
“We have absolutely the best coworkers in the world,” Wortham said. “I mean talk about support. Anytime anything happens, we’re a big family. We’ve been through disasters, we’ve had people pass away, we always come together as a family. And then our members, being able to know that we make a difference in our members’ lives — it makes me proud to work for this organization.”
They’ve seen the company grow from two branches in 1982 to now 34, soon to be 35. Both women say they are not ready to retire and they love what they do.
“I’m still wanting to serve the members and work,” Sweat said. “I don’t know how much longer that is. I don’t have anything set in stone where I’m gonna say, ‘Here’s the day.’”
Wortham feels the same.
“I’m not at that point either,” she said. “I know that I’m not going to work for another 10 years or anything, but I don’t have a desired end date for my career.”
A value of the credit union is “embracing change,” Wortham said. The two say they’ve had a lot of fun, witnessed a lot of change in the organization and have grown in their 40 years together.
“I feel accomplished because I’m still working at a place that I always wanted to work after high school, and I feel like I’ve done what I set out to do 40 years ago,” Sweat said.
