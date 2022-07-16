Memory chips have become tiny as seeds, and seeds are memory chips.
The seed of a giant sequoia is closest to the size of a raisin, but it contains all the instructions for growing a tree that will be almost 200 feet tall and can live 3,000 years. And you don’t have to plug the seed into an expensive computer to get action; you just plug it into dirt. By the way, 500 sequoia seeds are only $27.
I bought scrumptious Washington cherries over the weekend. I hated discarding the pits (seeds); seemed like a waste.
My intuition was correct. There are ways to extract the seeds from the shells, dry them, sprout them and plant them.
That means that since there are 90 cherries in a pound, I had the makings of 90 trees in my care. That’s a small orchard from one tub of cherries!
Readers, we are surrounded by abundance into which we aren’t tapping.
My dad taught me to love watermelon, from the wash tub full of ice to the plywood table supported by sawhorses. There he sliced it with great gusto and handed me a generous portion. As we took bites of the delicious red flesh, we spit the seeds on the lawn—even had a few spitting contests.
There are between 300 and 500 seeds in a watermelon, each loaded with all the information needed to grow vines and more melons. Each vine would be capable of growing from two to four watermelons. If, therefore, 400 out of 500 seeds are viable and germinate to produce vines, one melon could produce 800 to 1600 fruits. Amazing!
Mother cut cantaloupe into wedges and sliced off the rind, and she stored them in a Tupperware box in the fridge. Seriously, readers, those wedges called my name, and I couldn’t help but honor their bidding. I love cold cantaloupe.
A patient child counted all the seeds in his cantaloupe. There were 700. If three quarters of the seeds were growable, there would be 525 additional vines. With a possibility of eight melons growing on a vine, 4,200 melons would come from the seeds that we scrape down the disposal.
We are so blessed in America! We are not even aware of our abundance, and we are not even using our abundance.
Avocados, mangos, papayas, bananas, cucumbers, peppers, dragon fruit, jackfruit—so many fruits contain seeds that can grow.
We who have lawns have plenty of room to be creative. Think of your lawn as your tapestry, with what edible fruit will you decorate? Seeds are abundant and inexpensive.
Apartment and condominium dwellers have the option of hydroponic gardening with The Farmstand at lettucegrow.com
Rather than hogging up space, the stackable sits unobtrusively as a curiosity in a corner, growing whatever the owner dictates. Growing herbs is a lark, or he or she can grow his or her own salad fixins.
As I drove to work this morning, I noticed the immense amount of land being mowed. I thought, “Those guys could be running harvesters over produce. We could have spinach, green beans, pinto beans or whatever growing beside our roads and overpass embankments.”
If someone would give an instruction, American citizens will cooperate.
For example, someone said that we are not supposed to drive in the left lane of the freeway. Seems everyone got the message. People near about take off your left front fender trying to power back into the right lane after passing. Good grief!
So, if there were a push to reduce the effect of losing so much rainforest by planting everywhere there is soil, we would comply. Overpass embankments would blossom as a rose. Plants would cascade off balconies. The beauty of lawns would attract tourists.
Now for contemplation: Place a seed in the palm of your hand and experience the wonderment of the programming in that tiny thing. Without a processor, it’s equipped for its destiny—to grow stalks, flowers and fruit. That’s a miracle, and behind the design, there is a designer.
Parting thought: “A stingy planter gets a stingy crop; a lavish planter gets a lavish crop” (2 Corinthians 9:6, The Message Paraphrase of the Bible).
