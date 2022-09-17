I t’s the thought that counts when it comes to gift-giving; for two recipients of Operation Christmas Child, it’s the prayers that meant the most.
Sisters Saba and Aroma (last names have been omitted for sensitivity purposes) are from South Asia, where their faith was more than frowned upon; it was persecuted. However, when the two received their shoebox gifts at school one year, it changed their lives.
“I am so grateful for Operation Christmas Child, who gave me this opportunity to share my testimony with you all that this alteration box can bring an extraordinary impact in my life,” Aroma said. “Me and my sister, we were born and raised in a South Asian country with only three percent of the Christian population. We Christians have to face a lot of persecution, discrimination and a lot of violence. And even to the extent the one time our dad got threatened to stop church ministry. I’m going to tell you that inside of all of this situation, we are not afraid to share our faith and love of Jesus with each and everyone.”
The two ambassadors for Operation Christmas Child spoke Sept. 9 at the First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson to share their stories of how the program impacted their lives.
The girls faced persecution and bullying because they were raised as Christians, Aroma said.
Gifts were unheard of for the family, which included two other sisters and two brothers.
The family subsisted on hand-me-down clothing such as school uniforms and birthdays or holidays were never able to be celebrated to the full extent. Aroma always desired to have stationery supplies or new books of her own. It was a dream she never thought would become a reality, she said.
“You can imagine how kids can feel that other kids coming to them and showing them that we got this new toy, new stationery item or anything like that,” Aroma said. “But at that time, our parents told us not to be worried, but instead, pray about it. And God will answer your prayers as he is a good father, and he knows the desires of your heart.”
When Operation Christmas Child arrived at her school and distributed the shoeboxes, the two girls were ecstatic to receive their gifts. Aroma was about 10 years old at the time, and Saba was 7.
“As a kid, I really liked to be drawing and sketching. I always wanted to have my own color pencils and crayons. But whenever my dad was buying those colors, he was distributing colors among all the siblings like three colors to one, three to other and three to other, and we were unable to have the whole colored pencil box,” Aroma said. “But this time, God answered my prayers because we all siblings got their own colors. And now I got my own colored pencils.”
Aroma shared with the audience the other gifts she received in the box which included a yellow stuffed duck, she said.
“There was another thing which caught my attention, and that was the picture of a little girl. And behind the picture, it was written that she and her family loves me. Jesus loves me and her family is praying for me to be redeemed,” Aroma said. “I was just wrecked by God’s love — that how God used to give to answer my prayers. And that time I decided that when I grew up, I also know that I will also become the answer of someone’s prayer.”
Saba was as deeply impacted as her sister when she received her shoebox gift. She too was excited to receive color pencils and crayons of her own, but there was something else special in the box for her, she said.
“There was another thing in my shoebox that truly impacted my life. And that was the Bible color activity book. A special thing about this book is that it is very rare to find biblical literature for children in my country, Saba said. “And I felt so blessed to receive this book and my shoebox gift because even though I was knowing about Jesus, but it was a whole new experience for me to color these pictures to know more about Jesus.”
Receiving the gifts was so impactful for the girls, that they began working with their father at a distribution center in their country, joined the discipleship program and worked their way up in the organization until they came to the U.S. about four years ago and have recently become ambassadors for Samaritan’s Purse.
They were able to take part in the distribution process themselves and witness the same kind of joy they felt as children as they handed out gift shoeboxes in communties in their country, they said.
Because of the sensitivity of their missions, and the persecution their family still at home could face, the girls have to be very selective in what they put on social media and allow other media outlets to post as well.
“Today on behalf of those hundreds and 1000s and millions of children whose lives are being impacted by your act of kindness. I want to say thank you. I want to say keep doing this great work for the glory of God and the Kingdom of Lord Jesus Christ,” Saba said. “The places where you can’t reach, your efforts in the form of shoebox is reaching and bringing a lot of light into the darkest areas of the world. And guess what? Darkness cannot overcome it.”
It is not just a Christmas project said First Baptist Church Relations Coordinator Vanda Mathis.
Donations are gathered at several locations in the community and sent to be processed in Dallas where it can take months to process and ship out resulting in some countries receiving their gifts as late as June or July the next year, Mathis said.
Samaritan’s Purse is a national organization that helps millions of children in need through gift-filled shoeboxes. Some donation items include school or hygiene supplies, toys, books, and clothing.
Each recipient receives a bible in their native language as the organization has bibles printed in over 75 languages.
Saba said when volunteers are packing a shoebox gift, they should pray over the box that it will get to the right person.
“The picture of a girl that we got in a shoe box — my parents still have that picture in their Bible and pray for her. Where she is or we never quite connected with her, but we are still praying for her,” Saba said. “So it’s not only just a one-way thing that you are sending prayers with that box, but it’s also that whoever is receiving either they are connecting with you or not, but they are praying for you too.”
