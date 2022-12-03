75 years ago
Property owners in Clute will decide in a bond election this Saturday whether they want a waterworks and sanitary sewer system.
Total amount of the proposed bond issue is $200,000 of which $105,000 is the estimated cost of the water system and $95,000 the estimated cost of the sewer system.
The water system will have over six miles of water mains, including almost two and three quarter miles of new 6” and 8” mains, twenty three fire hydrants, a new 50,000 gallon elevated storage tank and a new water well and pump.
The proposed sewer system will consist of six and a half miles of 6, 8, 10, 12 inch sewer mains and a $21,000 disposal plant. This system will be entirely new as Clute does not now have a sewage system.
Brazoria County Water Control and Improvement District No. 2 of Clute, Texas which was approved by popular vote last August in Clute, is seeking authority from the property owners of the district to issue bonds for the above improvements.
Plans are to acquire the existing privately owned water system at a cost of approximately $19,500: It was pointed out that this existing system, while inadequate it will to some extent offset the cost of the new system and will also be a “going concern” and provide an income while the new system is being constructed.
The rapid growth of Clute and the very real possibility of an actual water shortage, unless the present system is enlarged has created an emergency. The new system will provide an adequate water supply and at the same time provide water for fire protection, resulting in lower insurance rates.
50 years ago
Mike Williams, Guy Blackmar and Ron Damian walked away with the top individual awards at the Brazosport Football Banquet Saturday night in the high school cafeteria.
Williams a defensive and offensive back for the Ships this past season was presented the Brazosport Facts Outstanding Back Award by Jim Barnett.
A small but beasty player Williams was an extremely consistent performer all season who improved with each game. Brazosport head coach Joe Means has labeled Williams “one of the most dedicated players on the team.”
Blackmar who played in the line as well as linebacker this season was the winner of the Outstanding Lineman Award. Blackmar was a solid performer all season ho led his team in tackles.
The Bobby Beck Award is presented to the player who makes the most of his ability and that player this season at Brazosport was Ron Damian. Damian a 200 pound guard who knows only one speed, full speed.
15 years ago
BRAZORIA — Barrow Elementary School’s principal was recognized Friday as the Gulf Coast Council of Special Education Administrators’ educator of the year for her work to increase the strength of the school’s inclusion program for special education students.
When Melania Gutierrez became principal at Barrow Elementary two years ago, she wanted to make sure the school’s inclusion program shined.
The program works to include special education students in regular classes and therefore strengthen their learning abilities, Gutierrez said.
“I grew up with a sister that had disabilities,” she said. “I want to see each child’s potential maximized. I believe inclusion is the best way to do that.
“I’m just so excited,” she said. “To be recognized is incredible.”
Gutierrez was picked from among 17 nominees in Texas Region IV, Columbia-Brazoria ISD Superintendent Carol Bertholf said. Region IV is made up of 54 school districts from Harris, Galveston, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty, Chambers and Waller counties.
“Melania is a principal who has a great amount of heart and a great amount of ambition,” she said. “She totally deserves this award.”
