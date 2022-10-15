Dancing, cooking and gathering together to honor culture were major components of Brazosport College’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which ends today.
The college hosted several events, discussions and workshops to highlight Hispanic culture on campus. The planning committee is a subcommittee of the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee along with the Hispanic Heritage Committee joined forces to organize the events.
“Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated for a whole month because of all the different countries that have their independence in that month,” said Gracie Pequeño, who is part of the Hispanic Heritage Committee. “The majority of the Hispanic countries are all celebrating their independence within that 30-day span, so representing them and knowing that we’re representing each one of them during the whole month is what’s important.”
Hispanic Heritage Month has been a big part of fall programming at the college for a while, including during the pandemic, said Alex Crouse, director of student life and intramural programs. A core group of folks has planned and put on these events for students who have a passion for bringing Hispanic-centered events to mark the month.
“We are a Hispanic-serving institution,” Crouse said. “We want to make sure that we are celebrating not only the students but the community that we serve here. We want our students to see that their culture is being celebrated and represented. And then, to the students sort of not within that culture, it lets you learn a little bit about it.”
The kickoff event Sept. 15 included Ballet Folklorico dancers, food and an inaugural Hispanic runway contest where participants could show off their favorite Hispanic attire for a chance to win prizes.
The month included separate “El Chisme-Pan y cafecito” discussions for men and women to talk about issues affecting different genders in the Hispanic community, a cooking demo with salsa competition, live comedy performance by Jacob James Garcia and for the first time, a Mariachi 5K Fun Run.
A panel discussion on Monday focused on fostering inclusivity at the school was highly effective, Pequeño said.
“That was really very well planned and articulated just to see that representation,” Pequeño said. “I think my favorite comment from the one of the audience was, she thanked one of the panelists for his honesty and bravery for talking about being part of the Hispanic culture and what that means, but also being part of the LGBTQ while being Hispanic and how there are within itself, some barriers and so just if we reached one person who identified and reflected or felt some representation was important to us.”
Participation has been amazing, said Crouse, who started working at the college at the height of the pandemic and is starting to see more active participation from students as things have settled down.
“Seeing the participation we’ve been seeing in these events is above and beyond even our pre-pandemic numbers. Our students are getting involved,” Crouse said. “The mariachi 5K that we had out here this past Saturday had over 120 participants from the college and from the community.”
The goal of these events was to highlight different regions of Hispanic Heritage so that everyone could feel included, Pequeño said.
“That we have representation from all Hispanic backgrounds is probably most critical,” Pequeño said. “You know, we often think Mexican Americans, because we’re here in South Texas, that we have such a diverse group of students from all different backgrounds, whole Hispanic cultures, so making sure that they felt represented was a super important thing, even at the very first event, we had the map of the different countries, and we bought little pushpin flags so that they can identify where they were from on the maps.”
The cooking workshop highlighted the differences within Hispanic cultures themselves agreed both Pequeño and Crouse who noted that even though they were all making the same dish, the ingredients brought to the tables varied based on the different regions from which the recipes originated.
Representation matters to Pequeño, which is why she felt it was important to celebrate the month with so many activities available on campus, she said.
The dancing, food and gatherings are all part of the traditions of Hispanic culture that focus on family, Pequeño said.
“When we see people who look like us who are in positions that can help somebody better their lives and can see what can be accomplished is extremely important,” she said. “I think diversity is one of our greatest strengths that we have and to be able to articulate that or just showing up, just being seen. ... It’s great to have that sense of belonging.”
