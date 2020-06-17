How are you liking this hot weather?
Stupid question, I know. It’s certainly hot enough for me.
It’s hot enough for my “pot” (meaning vegetables in a clay pot) garden. I have to water every day, like I don’t have enough to do. That does not mean the things I need to do are getting done, it just means that is one more thing I have to feel guilty about if I don’t do it.
As I told you, I got one tomato, and the plant is looking like that one tomato was all it had in it. But, my jalapeño pepper plant is pretty prolific. It is yielding more than I eat.
One thing about my garden: It doesn’t take long to pick three peppers in this heat. Works for me!
I had a big garden when we first moved into this house in the country. I grew enough okra to feed the immediate world. I got one tomato we figured cost us about $46. I had planted more veggies, but seems I know nothing about gardening … they didn’t make it. The heat, the mosquitoes and the weed-pulling to keep the garden neat was not my thing. So pot gardening is good for me. Well, maybe not, but I am getting jalapeño peppers!
OK everyone, listen up. The Sweet and Sour Chicken recipe I printed from Katie last Wednesday listed an ingredient, but where to use it was left out. This was pointed out to me this morning. Here’s how it all came down.
Gin,
Don’t know if it was a typo from Katie or retyping, but I couldn’t find where to use the apricot preserves in her recipe. Looks like it was an important ingredient at 2 cups. I often save (and occasionally cook) the recipes you pass on, and this one definitely would be a candidate if you could reprint with the correction.
Thanks, Mary Meyers
So, I jumped right on it and emailed Katie about where the apricot preserves come into play. I think it took Katie about 5 seconds to email me back the answer. Here is the reply, so take note all of you!
Katie said: Season the chicken with seasoning. Then add onion soup mix and spread preserves over chicken.
I sent to Mary ASAP. Mary responded with, “Man that was quick! Thank you so much.”
Here is the part I love so much. More from Mary. “
Still reading in bed … just emailed from my phone. Ain’t technology wonderful? My kids say my superpower is being able to read a recipe and know how it will turn out. I plan to cook this one when I get the preserves amount, so I wasn’t being entirely altruistic!”
Well Mary, ain’t nothing sacred about me keeping secrets from the readers, so I have to tell you I love technology too because I also did all of this from my bed this morning. And let me tell you folks, it wasn’t the crack of dawn either. And I thank you for not being altruistic. Now everyone has the important correction for that correction for one of Katie’s delicious recipes.
Let me add this. If anyone needs for me to reprint the recipe just tell me, and it shall be done. Or I can email you the recipe with the addition.
Thank you, Mary, for catching the mistake. And thank you Katie for being so prompt with the answer!
Hi Gin,
Enclosed are some pictures of my granddaughter Jill that cooks up a storm every day for her growing family. Hubby eats like a Trojan!
I have attached a picture of him and his two babies; they are a little bigger now. Both have birthdays in August. One will be 2, the other 1. I hope they wait awhile for another!
Love you much! Someone was talking about the “pretty lady who writes for the Lake Charles paper” and how you mention me every so often in your column. Made me so proud! M. (That M. stands for one of our most favorite women ever, Marlyn Monette).
The email subject line is: Parmesan Gnocchi. But Marlyn calls it …
5 Minute Meal Alert
Directions
Pack of gnocchi. Boil for three minutes. Add butter, splash or two of milk and freshly fine-grated Parmesan. Amazing. Serve with chicken, fish or a grilled chicken Caesar salad.
Marlyn, I love you more! I am going to try and print the picture of dad and those two babies. My last two were as close in age as these two. Lots of work, but it’s worth every minutes of it! The picture you sent of your granddaughter and hubby, I have to say what a handsome couple. But then she is part of you, so no surprise there. You are one woman I can’t say enough about what all you have accomplished and how you are recovering from your health problems very lovely and graciously. Anyone who knows you can’t help but love you. And I love the name you gave this dish. We all need one of those.
And Mary, if you are reading this in bed, grab those scissors I know you keep in a drawer by your bed and clip this recipe.
