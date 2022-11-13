The g ood news is I have lost weight. In fact, it’s what for me is a L-O-T of weight — probably as much as 20 or 30 pounds.
The reason for the word “probably” is although I weighed myself a couple of days ago, it’s the first time I have done so in several months.
There is, after all, a tendency to protect oneself, and it has always seemed scales of any variety upon which I step are imbued with malign feelings toward me. Like everyone else, I try to protect myself from bad news of all kinds, even when it’s justified.
Right now, of course, the bad news is I’m hungry for food that’s not the kind I’m permitted to eat, though it is certainly nutritious and good for my overall health.
Unfortunately, I prefer other things. You know, pies and cakes and other yummy desserts, as well as potatoes and pasta and similar starches.
To me, good nutrition isn’t a primary reason for eating, which explains why I ignore diet restrictions on too many occasions, as well as avoiding those devilish machines in various businesses — the ones devised for broadcasting one’s weight to employees and anyone else who might be within eyesight of the dial.
I eat because I like the flavor, texture and overall pleasure of eating. Unfortunately, this leads people of my general constitution to gain pounds they neither wanted nor needed.
I know that most would probably do the same for anyone else, except that they seem to be more careful — or maybe just have a little willpower.
I know as well as anyone else that the food I’m supposed to eat is not only nutritious and healthful, but has flavors that I should enjoy.
There’s that word “should.” It seems to evaporate when it comes to things like broccoli that’s served without any saving grace, such as a nice, thick layer of cheese. I just plain don’t think plain broccoli with little seasoning and no cheese tastes that wonderful.
The older I get, the less I am able to eat without gaining weight. I realize just as well as everyone else this has to do with a diminished amount of exercise and activity, but it still seems to me to be an unfair trick of the universe.
At 90, my age seems to have bypassed my physical, not to mention mental abilities, and I don’t like it at all. I especially don’t like the fact that for the past two or three months I have been “down” as much as “up,” and am wearing out pajamas, not shoes.
Nor am I a fan of the present state of my memory that sometimes refuses to recall how to do things that have previously seemed automatic. This includes things involving the computer. Simple procedures are sometimes just gone, sometimes to return and sometimes requiring help to proceed.
I’m spending more time in doctors’ offices — and I mean all kinds of doctors, almost all of whom seem to be specialists these days.
It’s not that they aren’t nice people, but all this has made me long for the days of yore, when Dr. William C. Holt could cure everything, from the frequent earaches and colds and allergies with which I was afflicted in my youth to the removal of my tonsils and appendix and a teenage bout with typhus fever.
Back then, there wasn’t (for me, at least) a lot of need for emergency services. One just called Dr. Holt and he hopped into his Ford car and drove to my folks’ home out in the country about three miles north of Angleton, did a quick exam of throat and ears, prescribed a remedy, and I was well.
Or, in the case of typhus, managed to recover after a couple of really rotten weeks of illness.
I do realize this was in the days of my youth, of course, when I was healthy and prone to quick recoveries, and those days are quite a few years in the past. Even so, I’d love to return to them today.
My nostalgia for the good old days is no indictment of today’s physicians, of course. I am very fond of my general practitioner, for example.
But I grew up and produced three children with only Dr. Holt and the single specialist who prescribed glasses that made my terrible nearsighted vision seem normal, not to mention really painful medications to help cure my frequently infected ears.
Thankfully, Dr. Holt was still around to take care of delivering and caring for the illnesses and injuries suffered by my three children, as well.
Today’s populace is shuffled from one specialist to another for the best service, and considering my age and varied health concerns, I seem to have enough aches, pains and problems to need a whole host of them.
In the past couple of months, I have spent W-A-Y too much time in various doctors’ offices, not to mention urgent care facilities and emergency rooms, and even in a couple of hospitals for a day or more at a time.
Like many other area residents, I also had a short and relatively unimportant bout of Covid.
I think the worst, though, has been my present allergic reaction to something in the carload of medications that are apparently keeping me alive at an advanced age.
No matter how it may seem, I reveal none of this to garner sympathy of encourage visitors, just as a matter of what things in my world have been like for the past weeks, and to let those who were aware know that my general health seems finally to be looking up.
The allergic rash that was my most recent woe is slowly going away, with the blisters it caused gone and only peeling skin as a reminder.
I didn’t succumb to my illness, as I really thought for a while I might, and I’m most thankful to my children, who have done everything from ferry me to appointments and emergency services to separating medications into a couple of handy pill containers so each day’s rations are quickly available, to providing numerous meals and exhibiting concern.
I have “mostly” been able to keep up with the Book Beat and Tales columns for The Facts, working on several columns at a time before another hiatus is required.
As a result, I remain particularly appreciative of those Facts subscribers who are still reading them, as well as to the paper’s staff for their patience in receiving “batches” at a time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.