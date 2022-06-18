American Dude Ranch
By Lynn Downey
University of Oklahoma Press
$24.95, trade paperback
Viewers of films and television shows might imagine the dude ranch as something not quite legitimate, a place where city dwellers pretend to be cowboys in amusingly inauthentic fashion. But the tradition of the dude ranch, America’s traditional Western vacation, is much more interesting and deeply connected with the culture and history of the American West.
In “American Dude Ranch,” Lynn Downey opens new perspectives on this buckaroo getaway, with all its implications for deciphering the American imagination.
Dude ranching began in the 1880s, when cattle ranches ruled the West. Men, and a few women, left the comforts of their eastern lives to experience the world of the cowboy. But by the end of the century, the cattleman’s west was fading, and many ranchers turned to wrangling dudes instead of livestock.
What began as a way for ranching to survive became a new industry, and as the 20th century progressed, the dude ranch wove its way into American life and culture.
Wyoming dude ranches hosted silent picture shoots, superstars such as Gene Autry were featured in dude film plots, fashion designers and companies like Levi Strauss & Co. replicated the films’ western styles, and novelists Zane Grey and Mary Roberts Rinehart moved dude ranching into popular literature.
In this book, which is subtitled “A Touch of the Cowboy and the Thrill of the West,” Downey follows dude ranching across the years, tracing its influence on everything from clothing to cooking, and showing how ranchers adapted to changing times and vacation trends.
Her book also offers a rare look at women’s place in this story, as they found personal and professional satisfaction in running their own dude ranches.
However contested and complicated, Western history is one of America’s national origin stories that we turn to in times of cultural upheaval.
Dude ranches provide a tangible link from the real to the imagined past, and their persistence and popularity demonstrate how significant this link remains.
This book tells their story — in all its familiar, eccentric and often surprising detail.
Downey is an independent writer, archivist and historian. She is the author of “Areqiuipa Sanatorium: Life in California’s Lung Resort for Women” and the award-winning debut novel, “Dudes Rush In.”
Money, Murder, Sex, and Beer: The Texas Trial of Emma Burgemeister
By Robert L. Gulley
State House Press
$24.95, trade paperback
There never was any doubt that Emma Burgemeister shot and killed Otto Koehler, a beer and real estate magnate, on Nov. 12, 1914. The question remained, “Why?” The deceased was one of the wealthiest and most respected people in the Southwest, and a pillar of the community.
As a result, his murder and trial drew national attention. Soon, the entire affair was one of the most famous murder cases ever tried in Bexar County — a part of Texas known to have some notorious characters,
For the first time ever, “Money, Murder, Sex and Beer,” presents testimony from the trial, legal analysis and other information that allows its readers to draw their own conclusions regarding the guilt or innocence of the alleged murderer.
As the preface states, between 1914 and 1918, “the winds of change were blowing across the city of San Antonio from World War I, efforts were underway to enact a state-wide prohibition of alcohol, the women’s suffrage movement and changes in the form of municipal government” were taking place, all of them “with the potential to influence the conduct and outcome of the case.”
What makes the story unique is the effort put forth by officials in San Antonio and friends of Koehler — the victim — to subvert the judicial process to avoid having the case come to trial. For a dead man with a recently spurned mistress, who could predict what secrets might come to light on the witness stand?
Robert L. Gulley, a native San Antonian and experienced attorney brings more than 30 years of legal experience to bear on the trial and coverup surrounding the murder of Koehler, telling the story with a rare wit that lightens up the tale.
The story is uniquely Texas, with a wealthy Texan, three women named Emma, an empire built on beer and a trial that would prove to be as colorful as the city where it occurred.
Money, beer, sex and Texas — it just can’t get any better than that.
