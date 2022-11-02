Shouts of love and bouquets of congratulatory wedding anniversary blessings to a Holy Ghost-filled couple on their 54th wedding anniversary, Pastor (Emeritus) Abe Mack and Pastor Thelma Mack.
Their preaching and pastoral ministries combined together spans over a period of four decades, which affirms that God has granted them favor. Certainly they are protected by God, they are strengthened by God and they are victorious in God. Your marriage symbolizes what part of being a physical as well as a spiritual team really means, how much a Godly relationship brings to life, and how much better you can see the world by being by each other’s side.
You are both awesome in every way and we pray that our heavenly father will forever shine upon your marriage and fill you with more strength and power as He grants you His goodness and mercy.
“Charity suffereth long, and is kind. Beareth all things, hopeth all things, believeth all things, endureth all things.” 1 Corinthians 13:4-7
n n n
Shouts of abundant love and congratulatory blessings to the anointed and amazing pastor of the Zion Temple AME Church on their fourth pastoral appreciation services-Pastor Mark Jackson and First Lady Teralyn Jackson and daughter Jalisa Jackson.
The celebrated occasion was highlighted by an encouraging message by Rev. Tod Jackson entitled, “Healthy Leadership,” Matthew 20: 26-28. Pastor Jackson and Teralyn’s steps are ordered by the Lord, and His word is a lamp unto their feet and a light unto their pathway. Whenever it is in our powers we should make it a habit to recognize and bless our spiritual leaders with words and acts of appreciation. Encouraging and supporting one another is a valuable facet of our Christian walk. We thank God for your leadership, your insights into God’s word and your servant heart.
Our fervant prayer is that the Lord will richly bless you as you continue to serve Him in your 32nd year of preaching and teaching God’s word.
“Fight the good fight of faith, lay hold on eternal life, whereunto thou art also called, and hath professed a good profession before many witnesses.” 1 Timothy 6:12
n n n
Shouts of everlasting love, admiration and congratulations to a praying and powerful Christian couple of their 16th pastoral appreciation services — Pastor Booker T. Randon and Evangelist Suzanne Randon.
You are a shepherd and spiritual leader who is about your Father’s business. You combine all your God-given talents to build up, encourage, mentor, disciple and mature and pray for other followers of Christ. The electrifying speaker for this inspiring occasion was Rev. E. L. Dawson and the St. Joseph Baptist Church Family.
The scriptures assure us “Where the spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty,” and we pray that the peace and grace that comes from above will be yours and God will continue to abundantly bless your ministry and that He will guide you and protect you now and forever.
“Preach the word: be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and doctrine.” 2 Timothy 4:6
n n n
Shouts of heartfelt love and birthday blessings to woman of a quiet and chaste spirit, filled with Godly compassion and fervent faith — First Lady Marie Hall. Lady Marie stands firmly grounded alongside her husband in ministry — Bishop Hollis Hall.
She is a worthy vessel who fears the Lord and helps to guide other women into Godliness. She is always available and willing to be used by God and passes along her faith throughout her family and community. Lady Hall is a God-loving and God-fearing vessel and is uniquely beautiful from the inside out. Her greatness is measured by her kindness, her education and intellect by her modesty and her real character is measured by the consideration and tolerance she has four others.
We wish you long life and prosperity and we pray that the grace to live a fulfilled and fruitful life will rest upon you on your great day and forever.
“Her children arise up and call her blessed: her husband also, and he praiseth her.” Proverbs 31:28
n n n
Shirley Farrington
Shout out to the Class of 1959 and friends for lunch at China Star in Lake Jackson with God, caring and love keeps us together.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.