I am proud to be an American! I am proud because of the ones who served our country with a belief system like no other — our armed services.
Am I proud of our government? No! I think it’s way past time we had term limits for these good old boys on either side of the aisle. They live the good life even after they are too old to be in office and get a darn good pension for it, too. I am so sick of paying for them to have the good life at our expense. We didn’t ask them to quit their day job, and when they get booted out, they should go back to living like the rest of us. Look what’s going on now, when our country should be doing what the commercials say, “We’ll get through this together.” What a joke.
Both sides are so busy digging up dirt on each other they don’t have time to do what’s best for us, the American people. I don’t care about their personal lives, I care about them doing an honest day’s work. There are a whole lot of us American people who couldn’t pass the purity test, but we still do what’s right to help our neighbors when a disaster hits. People come together and help everyone no matter what color, religion or their political party is. Washington should take notice. But they are too busy digging a hole to bury someone who may be a threat to their good life.
I am so sick of hearing the term, “the American people.” Putting people in nursing homes who tested positive for COVID-19 shows how much they care for a certain population of “The American People.” What it said to me loud and clear was, you old folks are disposable.
Well, I think a lot of old folks are a whole smarter than what we have in Washington and a lot more useful. Most old folks are still working, which is more than I can say for the poor excuses of politicians we have in Washington living the good life.
And yes, I am a Trump supporter and proud of it. Nothing to do with his personal life, but his political life. I think just what this country needs is a business man not a lifetime politician! OK, I’ll stop now, and you are welcome. Just some food for thought.
Becky sent in this recipe that sounds like a sure winner. Anything that is made with crescent rolls has to be good, I think.
Becky has this to say about it:
Someone at work once made these … recipe is very easy!
Becky, Sag Harbor, in the good state of Washington! (Becky didn’t say that, I did, but then you probably already knew that).
Cheesecake Crescent Rolls
Ingredients
2 (8-ounce) cans Pillsbury Crescent Rolls
2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese
1/4 cup sour cream
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 cup all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
Powdered sugar, for dusting.
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray; set aside.
In a mixer, beat together cream cheese and sour cream until well combined. Add sugar and mix until lightened, about three minutes. Add eggs one at a time, waiting for the first to incorporate before adding the next. Mix in lemon juice, vanilla, and salt. Add flour and beat on medium until no pockets of dry ingredients remain, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.
Unroll one of the crescent roll cans, being careful not to separate any of the triangles, maintaining the rectangular shape of the entire sheet of dough. On a lightly floured surface, place rectangle and press with your hands until it is 9-by-13 inches. Transfer to the prepared baking dish and press evenly into dish. Pour cream cheese filling on top of dough. Unroll the second can of crescent rolls and press it on a floured surface in the same way you did the last dough rectangle. Carefully place rectangle on top of cream cheese mixture.
Bake until the top is browned and the cream cheese filling has set, about 30 minutes. Allow to cool completely before dusting with powdered sugar and slicing along perforated lines in dough.
Beck,
You never cease to amaze me with all the good recipes you send in for those of you who cook. This sounds like a dish to take somewhere when you have somewhere to go besides the inside of your house.
