F rom working on the railroad to teaching to eventually real estate, Lake Jackson’s own Birdsong Realtor tells the story of his life through a new memoir.
Edward Birdsong, founder of Birdsong Real Estate decided to take the many stories from his lifetime and compiled them into his very own book “Don’t Worry About the Mule Going Blind: Load the Wagon,” in which he narrates his history from the very beginning.
“It was something that I had thought about doing for a long time, but I worked up until I was 71 full-time, and so all of a sudden, the pandemic struck, and I felt like I had time to do it, and so at that time I decided to do it and I did it because I think I had an interesting life,” Birdsong said.
Birdsong has worked more than 100 jobs in a wide variety of fields throughout his lifetime, pulling something to learn from each occupation, whether that be collecting Coke bottles or teaching the youth.
“He learned from each job — as little as it was or as big as it was — the different lessons he learned made this book a fun read,” son Ryan Birdsong said.
Birdsong, 75, put a lot of effort into this book. He drafted the entire book down on yellow legal pads because he could not type, then had someone transcribe the book into an online version for editing. Throughout the process Birdsong worked hard to ensure the accuracy of his book and made sure all the information was exactly right.
“He made sure it was a quality book. So, if he wrote about something, he spent a lot of time traveling back to these different places that he lived and worked,” Ryan Birdsong said. “He moved to Galveston at one point, so he went back to Galveston and made sure if he mentioned something that it was as factual as it could be and not just how he remembered it. The effort and everything that he put into it is just really neat.”
Throughout his life, Ed Birdsong documented speeches he gave, lessons he learned, many things he would later use in the book to inspire someone reading. The very title of the book is one of those.
“It’s ‘Don’t Worry About the Mule Going Blind: Load the Wagon’ because all of us worry about things that don’t happen and you don’t do things because you’re so worried that it’s not going to work out and you shouldn’t, you should just do,” Birdsong said. “I had all these sayings and all these poems and all these things that that I wrote down if it was really important to me. I put a section of those in the book, hopefully so if somebody just reads one thing that helps them succeed, you know my job is done.”
Like everyone else, Birdsong hit roadblocks in his life that could have stopped him, but didn’t. Although those struggles might make an appearance in the book, they will not be the main focus.
“When I wrote the book I did not want to dwell on the negatives, I tried to stay positive with everything,” he said. “This may be about my life, but it is also for my family to read now and in the future, I don’t want them to focus on the negative.”
In the process of writing the book, Birdsong had a lot of support from his family as they helped him draft the book. It eventually became a bit of a team effort when the editing process came around and he made sure that everything was perfect in the book.
“There were lots of different versions and drafts and I’d be over there for dinner, and he’d say, ‘Hey, here’s a draft, take it home and tell me what you think,’ and he did it with my brother and sister and my mom, and so a lot of people were kind of reading through it, going ‘hey, that doesn’t sound just right’ or something,” Ryan Birdsong said. “So, it was kind of a family effort since he wanted our feedback. It was a long process and he put a lot of effort into it to make sure it was as good a book a novice could put together.”
“Don’t Worry If the Mule Goes Blind: Load the Wagon” is available for purchase on Amazon.
“It’s not about the money, it’s about writing the book and if just one person gets something out of it, I’m thrilled,” Birdsong said.
