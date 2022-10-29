Healing is the process of making or becoming sound or healthy again. To heal is the cure of a disease or wound and restore to soundness, or to that state of body in which the natural functions are regularly performed; as, to heal the sick; to purify from corruptions, redress grievances and restore to prosperity.
The word healing has many different definitions. One person may be searching for relief from arthritis, another may have cancer or migraines. The body has endless diseases and conditions that may need healing and there are a variety of ways to heal any ailment. Professional medical advice may even vary from doctor to doctor and will cause you to get “another opinion.”
Where did illness come from? Let’s take a look at Adam and Eve. When disobedience entered the world, sin opened the door for illness and disease. Man left the peaceful communing with God to go his “own way” in the world. God gives man free will to make choices regarding his ultimate destiny. “And to the man He said, ‘Since you listened to your wife and ate from the tree whose fruit I commanded you not to eat, the ground is cursed because of you. All your life you will struggle to scratch a living from it. It will grow thorns and thistles for you, though you will eat of its grains. By the sweat of your brow will you have food to eat until you return to the ground from which you were made. For you were made from dust, and to dust you will return (Genesis 3:17-19 NLT.)’”
Jesus is the answer to all of our problems. He is the one source of all healing and He cures all diseases, simple or complicated. He knows the root causes of our infirmities and He heals all aspects of our being- mentally, physically, emotionally and financially. Jesus hasn’t changed. Hebrews chapter 13, verse 8 states, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.” The cross can be best described as a bridge back to God and without it, there would be no salvation or sanctification. The remission of sin required the shedding of blood and Jesus Christ became the spotless lamb, thus taking on the entirety of humanity’s sins and curses. Jesus voluntarily paid the ultimate sacrifice, He lived a sinless life, and He experienced the death that every human deserved.
Can anyone lay hands on the sick for healing? You must be a believer of Jesus Christ. In 2 Corinthians 13:5, the apostle Paul asks the Corinthian believers a question: “Or do you not realize about yourselves that Jesus Christ is in you?” In writing Jesus Christ is in you, Paul wasn’t speaking poetically or metaphorically. He meant that Jesus Christ was literally dwelling within them. Just like the Corinthians, we believers today need to realize this fact about ourselves. Christ isn’t outside of us as some kind of helper in our time of need; He actually lives in us and is with us all the time.
Jesus Christ is living in our spirit. But from there, He wants to spread into the rest of our inward being, that is, into our heart. Our heart includes our mind, emotion, will, and conscience. The Lord doesn’t want to just visit our heart, like a guest visits a hotel. He wants our heart to be His home, where He has the freedom to live and move. “Then Christ will make his home in your hearts as you trust in him. Your roots will grow down into God’s love and keep you strong (Ephesians 3:17 NLT.)” As he changes your heart and mind, you are compelled to share His good news with others. As you study to show yourself approved, His truth will invade every area of your being. “Work hard so you can present yourself to God and receive his approval. Be a good worker, one who does not need to be ashamed and who correctly explains the word of truth (2 Timothy 2:15 NLT.)”
Now He’s moving into our heart to make it His home. In the future, when He returns, He will even spread into our body so that God’s glory can shine through our entire being. “For God wanted them to know that the riches and glory of Christ are for you Gentiles, too. And this is the secret: Christ lives in you. This gives you assurance of sharing his glory (Colossians 1:27 NLT.)”
God can use you to demonstrate His love through healing the sick if you choose to cooperate with Him. You, too, will lay hands on the sick, and they will recover.
“And then he told them, ‘Go into all the world and preach the Good News to everyone. Anyone who believes and is baptized will be saved. But anyone who refuses to believe will be condemned. These miraculous signs will accompany those who believe: They will cast out demons in my name, and they will speak in new languages. They will be able to handle snakes with safety, and if they drink anything poisonous, it won’t hurt them. They will be able to place their hands on the sick, and they will be healed (Mark 16:15-18 NLT.)”
Do you understand God’s authority? His authority is my foundation to pray for healing for myself and others. I pray in the name of Jesus Christ, the great physician. Every name (disease, demon, thing or situation) has to bow at the name of Jesus. “Therefore, God elevated him to the place of highest honor and gave him the name above all other names, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue declare that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” (Philippians 2:9-11 NLT)
A foundational scriptural prayer that reveals a greater understanding of Jesus and His authority is Paul’s prayer to the Ephesians: “that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give to you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of Him, the eyes of your understanding being enlightened; that you may know what is the hope of His calling, what are the riches of the glory of His inheritance in the saints, and what is the exceeding greatness of His power toward us who believe, according to the working of His mighty power.”
(Ephesians 1:17-19)
Jesus took stripes on His back to heal us from every kind of disease. It is God’s desire to set us free from the bondages of the past and to live and minister in our new life. Are you ready to join me?
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.