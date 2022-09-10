Something that’s said often in counseling is this: “I need to find myself.”
People have, in fact, separated from spouses and children to go find themselves. That’s how serious a thing it is.
These people go away to think and think and think. However, they likely won’t solve their troubled heart alone; they must have the help of others. Here are a couple of considerations:
• Only 10 years out of high school, mothers have a husband and children. The children are disrespectful of them, and the husbands drop in front of the TV with a beverage, and they don’t move until it’s time to go to bed. And, then they expect intimacy. The wives are too tired, and it’s not just an excuse. They are exhausted. They wonder this: “How did my life turn out this way?”
For them to “find themselves,” they need the cooperation of husbands and children. The children have to stop being inconsiderate and rude to caregivers, and husbands need to honor, support and lift their wives. Only then can their lives become rewarding and fulfilling.
If husbands and children aren’t willing to change, the women will return from trying to find themselves to the same forlorn drudgery. Not bearable in the long run.
Similar for husbands. They labor day after day in demanding jobs under quotas, and when they come home, their children are rude to them and wives are picky. They wonder this: “Why do I give all my money to these people? I’m not sure they even like me?” These husbands can’t go off and try to find themselves without changes at home. Otherwise, they return to the same forlorn drudgery. Not bearable in the long run.
I counsel the individuals of these families to establish respect, consistent discipline and considerate love. I tell them, “Nothing changes if you don’t do something. You have to do something, or the same monotony continues on and on. Attitudes and actions within the family must be corralled.”
• Also, another group of people need to find themselves—People who are asking questions like these: “Why am I here? Does my life matter? Would anyone care if I weren’t here?”
I explained to Gabrielle Warnick, a counselor at His Love Counseling Services, that I was writing my column this week on “I have to go out and find myself.” She instantly replied, “That should be: ‘I need to go IN to find myself’.”
Happiness is a choice, and it begins in our hearts.
When people tell me that they’ve got to get in touch with reality, I reply, “You may not really want to because reality can be scary.”
We drive our cars on remnants of death—fossil fuels. Plants and animals have to die to feed us. We are living in constant jeopardy—anyone of us could die at any moment. The Earth is a very dangerous place to live, and we are all perishable. I spoke with a dying man, and he said this: “The only difference between you and me is that I know more about when I will die than you do. We are all gonna do it.”
So how do we do this? How do we “find ourselves” in such a plight?
By eternalizing ourselves by accepting and internalizing Christ.
“He is the way, the truth and the life.”
I adjust that to this: “The truth is, He is the way to eternal life.”
Gabrielle suggested I mention this verse from Job 12:10, “For the soul of every living thing is in the hand of God, and the breath of all mankind.”
And the New Testament echo is this verse: “For in Him (Christ), we live, and move, and have our being” (Acts 17:28, the Geneva Bible).
Kelly Tindall, office manager of His Love, remembered this verse: “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created He him; male and female created He them” (Genesis 1:27, King James Version).
The New Testament echo is this verse: “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 2:5, KJV). As we absorb the mind of Christ, we return to the image of God.
After 50 years of counseling experience, I know of no other way to deal with our jeopardy other than receiving the Christ who was with God during creation and holds out to us redemption—redemption from not knowing who we are, why we are here, for whom we live, in whose plan we are included and redemption from being perishable.
Parting kernel of truth: “The Spirit himself bears witness with our own spirits that we are children of God; and if we are children (of God), then we are also heirs, heirs of God and joint-heirs with the Messiah — provided we are suffering with him in order also to be glorified with him. (Romans 8:16-17, Complete Jewish Bible).
