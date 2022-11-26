75 years ago
Four of the home demonstration clubs of this area entertained their friends and neighbors with an old fashioned box supper and fun-fest at the Freeport community house Wednesday, Nov. 10. Clubs participating were Lake Jackson, Brazoria, Oyster Creek, and Jones Creek.
Majority of the ladies attended in old-fashioned costumes, and prizes were given those with the most original. Miss Heloise Rodriguez won first. She wore a rose sprigged taffeta belonging to Mrs. Brigance of Brazoria which was worn in 1894.
Miss Mollie Hayslip of Brazoria took second place in a dress belonging to Mrs. Hayslip and worn by an aunt in 1865. Third place went to Mrs. C.P. Henny who wore a dotted swiss graduation dress worn by an aunt of H. E. Shadwell in 1862. Mrs. H.E. Shadwell wore the oldest dress, a black broadcloth worn by Mrs. Shadwell’s grandmother about 1865.
Mrs. Ted Shaw wore a pair of high top button shoes and Mrs. Hennys sported high top, patent tipped laced shoes were considered very elegant in 1892-she shed them as soon the dress review was over.
Only three men came in costume. They were C.H. Henny, Bill Barnes and J.R. Shadwell. All three received prizes.
The judges were Miss Helen Harris and Mrs. Doris Gleason of the Freeport teaching staff and Mrs. Julia Crainer, an artist of Alvin winners with the most decorative boxes were Mrs. Rosalie Davis of Freeport, First; Mrs. Everett Crainer of Alvin, second; and Mrs. H.E. Shadwell of Jones Creek, third:
50 years ago
Houston-Brazoswood’s Buccaneers did everything highly louted Austin Reagan was supposed to be so good at just a great deal better and walked away with a surprisingly easy 21-0 AAAA bi-district win over the three-time state champion Raiders at beautiful Tully Stadium Friday night.
The highly publicized contest turned out to be no contest at all as the Buccaneers offensive line cut through the vaunted Reagan defense at will, allowing quarterback Allan Williams and running back Steve Phy and David Dempsey to roll up yardage.
Defensive standouts were a dime a dozen for the Buccaneers also. The Brazoswood trenchman completely shut out the Raiders awesome offense to the point that Reagan got past midfield only three times during the cold, rainy evening.
Williams contributed a great deal to Reagan’s frustration as well, punting the Raiders in the hole all night. In fact, the Raiders enjoyed their best field position on their first possession, starting a short drive at their own 35 which was allowed by a fumble recovery by the sophomore David Hodge.
Since their year on the Buccaneers have smashed an impressive 29-3 record and Friday’s victory gives them a new pinnacle.
As bi-district champions the 14-1 Buccaneers have bettered their previous top showing of two years ago when they lost to Reagan in an Austin based bi-loop match and now must prepare for a quarterfinals battle with Alice.
15 years ago
FREEPORT — Turkey day came early this year for the city’s senior citizens, who were treated Monday to a Thanksgiving meal by city workers at River Place.
The fifth annual Senior Citizens Luncheon, held at River Place, is a time for the city to honor the elder generation of Freeport. For a $4 entry ticket, more than 200 senior citizens got the royal treatment from their waiters — uniformed Freeport police officers — and meals prepared by the Windswept Seafood Restaurant.
“I always have fun when I come down here for this nice lunch,” said Margaret Foddrell, 92, of Freeport. “I look forward to enjoying this event when I reach 100.”
Parks and recreation department workers got into the act by setting up and taking down the dining tables. The police officers said they had fun serving tea and turkey to the senior citizens. And more than a few of the officers exhibited genuine skill at waiting tables.
“It was really fun,” Freeport Police Lt. Allen Lawson said. “I got a kick out of talking with all of those people. Seriously — it was a lot of fun.”
