LAKE JACKSON
Sparkling lights and enchanting music will set the scene for visitors of the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory to enjoy a cozy Evening on the Bayou.
Raising funds for their programs, the observatory is hosting the community for a night of candlelight, music, wine, and art auctions from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the observatory, 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson.
“All of the art is kind of nature themed and its fundraiser to benefit our organization,” observatory education and outreach manager Celeste Silling said. “We’re a nonprofit that does habitat conservation and bird conservation and so this will help us raise money to do that, and the event itself will have a live auction and a silent auction. Tickets come with free wine and hor d’oeurves, there will be a whole charcuterie spread. It’s gonna be really yummy.”
While the wine and hors d’oeuvres are a plus, the main attraction of the evening is the art auction. Upon entry, the attendees will receive a bidding paddle to participate in the live auction and will also be able to bid on art pieces in the silent auction going on throughout the night.
“Both auctions will have basically artwork things that are framed paintings, pictures, drawings, prints, those things,” observatory executive director Martin Hagne said. “The live auction has 20-some items in it. The silent auction that will be going on the whole evening with 20 more pieces of art in it and people can bid on that and the silent auction will close after the live auction finishes.”
Of course, sticking to the theme of the evening, all the art will be nature-themed, but with 25 pieces of art up for auction, there’s a piece within the interest of everyone.
“We have a lot of paintings of birds, paintings of nature scenes. We have two paintings of mushrooms, just general art with or about nature,” Silling said. “A lot of this has come from people who support our work. For example, we have two pieces from one of our volunteers who just kind of supported our work and wanted to donate her art to us. Other pieces have come from the artists themselves or from people who already owned the art and thought that we could auction it off.”
The organization is a nonprofit. They hope that this event among others will raise funds and bring more people to the observatory to learn more about the many ongoing research projects as well as conservation in general.
“I think there’s there’s several different reasons to come out and support and enjoy the local bird observatory. One, of course, is for us to be able to continue our avian research work that we do and our land conservation work that we do throughout the region and not just along the Gulf Coast, but also into Latin America,” Hagne said “We have quite a few projects and it would be great for people to learn about what’s so important about conserving habitat for birds, what’s so important about birds being healthy. Because when birds are healthy, it means that the habitat is healthy.”
The Gulf Coast Observatory hopes to see the community come out and enjoy the evening with good music and wine. Tickets are $20 and are available at gcbo.org.
“We hope that people come out and support the GCBO and in all the conservation work that we do,” Hagne said. “Come out and enjoy the evening, have some nice food and drinks and nice wine, listen to some good music and have a good evening on the bayou.”
