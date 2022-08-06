I did something yesterday that has been needed to done for, let’s just say, a “little” while. Like the day we moved in this house about 12 years ago. The hall closet. I was sitting on the sofa with Bentley doing his best thing…sleeping with his skunk and his baby. Well, my butt got numb, so I thought I would accomplish something for the day that involved standing up and moving around.
I drug stuff out of that closet that I had not seen in ages. Cleaned the floor; got stuff ready to go in the garbage. Then the worst thing happened. I looked at the mess that I had created in the hall. At this point I started thinking, “What was I thinking.” I’m tired, I’m sweaty, and then I started thinking it wasn’t bothering anything just setting there where no one but me could see it. Now, it’s like a snowball rolling downhill just getting bigger. The mess that was in the closet is now all over the hallway. (I have a long hallway).
I have to take a break, after all if someone comes to see me all we have to do is bypass the hall, go through the two guest bedrooms, and go through the kitchen to the den. Not a problem.
All those treasures are now in the garage waiting for me to place them gently in the garbage and drag the garbage can to the curb for tomorrow’s pickup. You better bet the next time I start a project like that, I am going to think about it, and make a plan.
n n n
I got my electric bill yesterday and it stood my hair on end. I have turned my thermostat to just barely keep the house cool, turn off the TV when I’m not in the den, turning off lights when I leave the room. In the evening the sun comes in the back of the house, so I’m keeping the blinds closed. But, historically August has been some of my highest month for electric bills rising, so my hair will continue to stand on end. I’m used to it, so no big deal. That’s the way it looks every morning anyway.
n n n
Got this note from Linda Sharlow about the Broccoli Salad that I ran in last Wednesday’s column. She always has the best ideas for making up her own recipes or changing up any recipe. I know there are lots of good cooks that do that. I have even been known to do that a long time ago, before I developed an allergy to cooking.
Hi Gin, your daughter’s salad is similar to one I make. The difference is that mine also has a lot of chopped kale. It’s from a recipe I got from TV, and it’s called Long Life Salad. I make a huge container and it lasts for days. Tomorrow is grocery day and I’m glad you reminded me to get the ingredients for it.
Linda, I am so glad I was able to remind you of something. Usually it’s the other way around. I have to be reminded of something. I have notes everywhere I look. But, and this is the big but, I have always been memory challenged. Along with some of my other traits….but enough about me.
n n n
How are all of the babies making it through this heat? Linda sent me a calendar she had made of people’s pets. I didn’t get my babies pictures in time for the printing, (which is on me). She rescues Great Pyrenees. They are beautiful dogs. If anyone is looking for a gentle, loving, big baby, please look into this breed. She has sent me pictures of her group of her four-legged babies. Some of them puppies curled up in their large food bowl. They live in the hill country which is a great place to do what she does. And all the babies have their own dog park. The goats have their own private land too. My “shero.”
n n n
This one sounds right up my alley. I love roasted veggies.
Roasted Vegetable Potato Salad
Ingredients:
2 pounds red potatoes, cut into 3/4-inch pieces
1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1-1/4 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1-1/4 cups fresh whole kernel sweet corn (from about 2 corn cobs
1/2 pound fresh green beans, ends trimmed and cut into 2 inch pieces, (about 2 cups)
1/4 cup white wine vinegar
2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill leaves
1/2 cup sliced green onions
1 cup halved cherry or grape tomatoes.
Directions:
Place one oven rack in upper one-third of oven and second rack in bottom one-third of oven. Heat oven to 400-degrees. Spray two 15x10x1-inch pans with cooking spray. In medium bowl, add potatoes, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper, tossing to combine. Place in one of the pans, potatoes cut side down. Roast potatoes on top oven rack 20 minutes; stir.
Meanwhile, in same bowl, add 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, the corn and green beans; spread out on remaining pan, and place on lower oven rack. Roast corn mixture and potatoes 20 to 23 minutes or until potatoes are browned and tender when poked with fork, and green beans are slightly shriveled. Cool roasted vegetables 10 minutes and transfer to large bowl.
In small bowl, beat remaining 1/4 cup olive oil, the white wine vinegar, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper with whisk until combined. Stir in chopped dill. Add to vegetables, tossing to combine. Add green onions and cherry tomatoes; stir. Serve immediately, or refrigerate until serving.
Tips: Stir in 1/2 cup chopped cooked bacon to add great flavor to this roasted vegetable potato salad.
If substituting frozen corn, be sure to thaw first.
It is now 3:05 and my work here is done. So, to the kitchen I go and gobble up my delicious bowl of Honey Nut Cheerios and blueberries. Bentley can hardly wait to get his three Cheerios. Be kind to yourself and of course others!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.