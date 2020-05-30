Barrow Elementary School

Third nine weeks

Principal’s Honor Roll

Second grade

Jalynn Boring, Kenzie Brown, Khya Bryant, Holden James, Emily Johnson, Paige Johnson, Camille Pena, Ivan Santacruz, Jessica Sipaque, Archie Spacek, Kaiden Somer, Aubree Stevenson, and Corbin Whitt.

Third grade

Elizabeth Clayton

Fourth grade

Estrella Escamilla and Jazmin Guerrero

Fifth grade

Myla Gonzales and Violet Hardesty

Sixth grade

Christian Ford, Braxton Ferguson, Sebastian Olguin, Hannah Stahl, and Jordan Williams

A Honor Roll

Second grade

Kylie Bergerson, Kinley Berry, Gary Bivens, Rowen Cass, Trinity Cato, Delana Danford, Mailee Dominguez, Chad Ford, Brylee Frankum, Donny Garcia, Mikayla Hamilton, Andrew Heath, Ethan Hinojosa, Anayeli Jimenez, Ethan Kelley, Hayden Mann, Jaxon Maynard, Kendall Myers, Trinity Paul-Cook, Emsley Pena, Darrell Perez, Payson Roman, Madeline Samarripas, Hailey Sandridge, Cedric Scott, Michael Solomon, Nayleah Soto, Tristan Spurlock, Katie Tagle, Sara Trejo, Manuel Villegas, Gabriella Williams, Felicia Wilson, and Evangeline Woodard

Third grade

Makayla Adams, Colton Bronikowsky, Samuel Cowan, Saidey Mayo, Aaron Richardson and Cami Strother

Fourth grade

Bailey Filer, Erandy Fuerte, Curtis Long, Haley Lowry, Jacob Matthews, David Resuriz, Grayson Siegal, Iimilah Stroman, and Kyndell Whitt

Fifth grade

Alyssa Ashley, Holly Beem, Alejandra Cisneros, Christopher Donlan, Giovanny Espinoza, Briana Garcia, Toddrick Graves, Marlen Guerrero, Alexis Hall, Claira James, Grady Miller, Arthur Oum, Jacob Penney, Erick Santa Cruz, Grace Saragoza, Shiloh Southwell, Summer Spencer, Kyleigh Strother, and Lilia Vargas

Sixth grade

Tessa Butler, Aidan Cardenas, Ethan Cryer, Cody Franco, Miranda Hamilton, Mattilynn Kelley, Kacelyn Kerr, Emmalyn Long, Anden Maisonet, Cooper Myers, Reagan Oliver, Alexis Siegel, Landon Soell, Summer Strother, Isabella Warren, and Billy Williams

Academic Achievement

Second grade

Serenity Camp, Benjamin Cruz, Iker De La Cruz, Eloise Dingee, Makayla Emory, Chloe Ewald, Emmalee Frazer, Katelynn Gray, Ryker Haeffner, Laya Martin, Jaden Mejia, Journie Oakes, Hollie Patton, Gunner Penland, Esmeralda Santacruz, Bentley Smith, Brooke Stahl, Shelby Stewart, Nathan Taber, and Lilliana Villarreal

Third grade

Kaylah Armendariz, Bryson Ferguson, Wade Forrester, Taylor French, Sophie Gallardo, Madsion Hughes, Kowboy Ibarra, Damian Lopez, Tristan Maisonet, Blaise Pitts, Sophia Perez, Isaiah Seaborne, Hagen Tielke, and Sarepta Wooten

Fourth grade

Jakob Ansley, Korbin Brown, Sydnie Bush, Juan Chavez, Piper East, Ilah Edwards, Diego Garcia, Monica Garcia, Keyla Guevara, Madelyn Head, Madison Huerta, Justin Jones, Leigha Longbotham, Jaxson Martin, Cohen Myers, Brayden Polk, William Riggs, Kameron Schneider, Robert Slade, Shaila Stewart, Alvaro Trejo, Skyla Vice, Owen Voorhies, Colton Wittig, Emma Yearout, and Dawson Young

Fifth grade

Amber Alexander, Ashlynn Batchelar, Regina Bazan, Aleeah Benge, Landon Bennett, Nevaeh Berry, Makenley Cardwell, Rylie Clayburn, Madison Clifford, Karmyn Danford, Bodie Eliason, Jordan Ellison, Marshall Ellison, Chance Evans, Tapanga Figuero, Jaime Garcia, Emma Geery, Rylee Goolsby, Jacob Gurrola, Francisco Guzman, Landen Ivy, Logan Maus, Jade Murray, Ayden Serna, Aaden Wall, Abigail Williams, and Rhyana Woodard

Sixth grade

Jacob Breaux, Tyson Brown, Zion Butler, Kristopher Denson, Ryan Dirzanowski, Yaritza Estrada, Christopher Fox, Luis Garcia, Lauren Grear, Naleah Grice, Caleb Jensen, Skyler Kiechler, Gianna Malon, Javier Nava, Harlie Oakes, Austin Parker, Alanea Rea, Abigail Samarripas, Yesenia Sesmas, Elizabeth Strickland, Reese Wade, McKenzie Weilnau, Jack Williams, and Makenna Williams

