Barrow Elementary School
Third nine weeks
Principal’s Honor Roll
Second grade
Jalynn Boring, Kenzie Brown, Khya Bryant, Holden James, Emily Johnson, Paige Johnson, Camille Pena, Ivan Santacruz, Jessica Sipaque, Archie Spacek, Kaiden Somer, Aubree Stevenson, and Corbin Whitt.
Third grade
Elizabeth Clayton
Fourth grade
Estrella Escamilla and Jazmin Guerrero
Fifth grade
Myla Gonzales and Violet Hardesty
Sixth grade
Christian Ford, Braxton Ferguson, Sebastian Olguin, Hannah Stahl, and Jordan Williams
A Honor Roll
Second grade
Kylie Bergerson, Kinley Berry, Gary Bivens, Rowen Cass, Trinity Cato, Delana Danford, Mailee Dominguez, Chad Ford, Brylee Frankum, Donny Garcia, Mikayla Hamilton, Andrew Heath, Ethan Hinojosa, Anayeli Jimenez, Ethan Kelley, Hayden Mann, Jaxon Maynard, Kendall Myers, Trinity Paul-Cook, Emsley Pena, Darrell Perez, Payson Roman, Madeline Samarripas, Hailey Sandridge, Cedric Scott, Michael Solomon, Nayleah Soto, Tristan Spurlock, Katie Tagle, Sara Trejo, Manuel Villegas, Gabriella Williams, Felicia Wilson, and Evangeline Woodard
Third grade
Makayla Adams, Colton Bronikowsky, Samuel Cowan, Saidey Mayo, Aaron Richardson and Cami Strother
Fourth grade
Bailey Filer, Erandy Fuerte, Curtis Long, Haley Lowry, Jacob Matthews, David Resuriz, Grayson Siegal, Iimilah Stroman, and Kyndell Whitt
Fifth grade
Alyssa Ashley, Holly Beem, Alejandra Cisneros, Christopher Donlan, Giovanny Espinoza, Briana Garcia, Toddrick Graves, Marlen Guerrero, Alexis Hall, Claira James, Grady Miller, Arthur Oum, Jacob Penney, Erick Santa Cruz, Grace Saragoza, Shiloh Southwell, Summer Spencer, Kyleigh Strother, and Lilia Vargas
Sixth grade
Tessa Butler, Aidan Cardenas, Ethan Cryer, Cody Franco, Miranda Hamilton, Mattilynn Kelley, Kacelyn Kerr, Emmalyn Long, Anden Maisonet, Cooper Myers, Reagan Oliver, Alexis Siegel, Landon Soell, Summer Strother, Isabella Warren, and Billy Williams
Academic Achievement
Second grade
Serenity Camp, Benjamin Cruz, Iker De La Cruz, Eloise Dingee, Makayla Emory, Chloe Ewald, Emmalee Frazer, Katelynn Gray, Ryker Haeffner, Laya Martin, Jaden Mejia, Journie Oakes, Hollie Patton, Gunner Penland, Esmeralda Santacruz, Bentley Smith, Brooke Stahl, Shelby Stewart, Nathan Taber, and Lilliana Villarreal
Third grade
Kaylah Armendariz, Bryson Ferguson, Wade Forrester, Taylor French, Sophie Gallardo, Madsion Hughes, Kowboy Ibarra, Damian Lopez, Tristan Maisonet, Blaise Pitts, Sophia Perez, Isaiah Seaborne, Hagen Tielke, and Sarepta Wooten
Fourth grade
Jakob Ansley, Korbin Brown, Sydnie Bush, Juan Chavez, Piper East, Ilah Edwards, Diego Garcia, Monica Garcia, Keyla Guevara, Madelyn Head, Madison Huerta, Justin Jones, Leigha Longbotham, Jaxson Martin, Cohen Myers, Brayden Polk, William Riggs, Kameron Schneider, Robert Slade, Shaila Stewart, Alvaro Trejo, Skyla Vice, Owen Voorhies, Colton Wittig, Emma Yearout, and Dawson Young
Fifth grade
Amber Alexander, Ashlynn Batchelar, Regina Bazan, Aleeah Benge, Landon Bennett, Nevaeh Berry, Makenley Cardwell, Rylie Clayburn, Madison Clifford, Karmyn Danford, Bodie Eliason, Jordan Ellison, Marshall Ellison, Chance Evans, Tapanga Figuero, Jaime Garcia, Emma Geery, Rylee Goolsby, Jacob Gurrola, Francisco Guzman, Landen Ivy, Logan Maus, Jade Murray, Ayden Serna, Aaden Wall, Abigail Williams, and Rhyana Woodard
Sixth grade
Jacob Breaux, Tyson Brown, Zion Butler, Kristopher Denson, Ryan Dirzanowski, Yaritza Estrada, Christopher Fox, Luis Garcia, Lauren Grear, Naleah Grice, Caleb Jensen, Skyler Kiechler, Gianna Malon, Javier Nava, Harlie Oakes, Austin Parker, Alanea Rea, Abigail Samarripas, Yesenia Sesmas, Elizabeth Strickland, Reese Wade, McKenzie Weilnau, Jack Williams, and Makenna Williams
