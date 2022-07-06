His imagination sparked at the early age of 10, one local author was inspired to create characters that mirrored his own joy and pain in his sci-fi and horror stories.
Derrick Woodard created the character Drado, the masked vigilante of a dark narrative poetry sci-fi fantasy series. The first book in the two-part series is “Drado Speaks: The Microcosm” published in 2018, followed by “Drado Speaks: Ecnahcon,” published in 2020.
“Well, basically Drado is a character who’s like dealt with hard times and everything. He’s like, anti-hero. He’s not really good. He’s not really bad,” Woodard said. “So you’re seeing the world through his perspective and what Drado sees, you know, whenever he has his mask on, he’s like a vigilante for justice. But without his mask, you know, he’s looked down on. People don’t like him.”
He’s a broken person, and that’s something Woodard relates to from some of the many hardships he’s had in his personal life.
“I relate to him a lot because it was actually based off me to a certain degree, because I was picked on when I was growing up. So, I know all about being bullied,” Woodard said.
Woodard’s family is large with seven brothers and two deceased sisters, but he faced a lot of heartache with the loss of his parents at an early age.
His mother passed away when he was only three months old and his father died when he was 12. However, Woodard, grew up hearing stories about his mother’s poetry. He believes he gets his gift of writing from her, he said.
“I’ve been writing since I was 10. I’ve been writing for a long time. I remember back in, I would say, fourth grade. I used to write little skits and I had a teacher named Miss Garrett. She’s passed on now. I would write little skits and she would let me perform in front of the class,” Woodard said.
Drado is not the only character Woodard has dreamt up. His 2021 release, “The Legend of Jesse Jammer,” is based on his great uncle John. Born in 1905, he was an old Black man that didn’t play and had actually once disciplined a young Woodard with a crack of the whip, he said.
“Well imagine a horror story with an old black man coming at people with a whip. I just took that, I just tweaked it a little bit. And so some of the quotes he says in the book are quotes that my late uncle used to say,” Woodard said.
Woodard had a book-signing event June 24 at the Picket Fence to promote all three of his works.
“I have a publisher based out in New Jersey and they’re called Newman Springs,” Woodard said. “...I’m trying to see what these do because I’ve got a lot of ideas. I’m full of ideas. But I’m trying to get these out there.”
He would love for his books to one day be turned into movies, and to turn his daydreams and writing into his full-time gig.
“That’s what I love to do. But my goal is to use my writing to catapult me out of my situation I’m in now. I’m trying to better myself,” Woodard said. “I want to do something I want to do that I love to do … whenever you see me just standing there talking to myself, I’m not crazy. I’m just rehearsing lines and stuff, but I do that stuff to remember it. So when I get home or whatever, I could write it down.”
Woodard’s ideas for his characters are endless. If you enjoy the Drado series, he’s left the second book open-ended so that Drado has more villains and stories to tell. He also hopes his Jesse Jammer character will come to be regarded and feared as much as the legendary Candyman. He may also have a comedy based on experiences with an old high school principal in the works, he said.
He has some words of wisdom for other 10-year- olds who are like he was.
“I would say just keep on writing. Don’t let nobody tell you what you can’t do,” Woodard said. “Any bad experiences that you have even use it as fuel that’s what I’ve done. Any negative experiences, I use it as fuel, and that will give me my job to write.”
