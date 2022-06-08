I delivered some chicken salad to a friend this morning because I had to — I made a barrel load of it. Just like soup, you can’t make just a little. It had fruit in it, along with mayo, and that doesn’t freeze very well, so it’s eat it or throw it away. I’m too cheap to throw it away, so I kept some and gave some away.
That led me to say I had to hurry and get back home because I had a column to do and a pool to clean. There is a pool at his house, too, and that led me to making the most stupid statement. (Not my first stupid statement, but one of many!) His is gunite, and he was telling me how hard it was to keep. You had to do something every day it seemed.
“My pool isn’t that hard to keep up because it’s fiberglass,” I said stupidly.
Just slap me if I ever make that kind of statement again. I’ve been at it most of the afternoon. I brush down the sides, empty the skimmer thing, test the water, put in the chemicals it needs and have to keep the robot off the drain thing because it has a hump the robot seems to like, and won’t get off by itself.
Well, that didn’t sound too good did it.
You know what I mean. Anyway, I’m hot, sweaty and tired. But, I will get myself revived to go honky tonkin’ tonight!
n n n
Now for some food. Let me start off by giving you my recipe for chicken salad. I got this version from my sweet daughter, Cheryl.
Chicken Salad
Ingredients
Rotisserie chicken
3 stalks celery, chopped up fine
Sweet green grapes, cut in half
1 apple, chopped
Mayo, salt and pepper to taste pecans or walnuts, chopped (mine had neither because I didn’t have any pecans or walnuts).
Directions
Chop it all up and mix well. Serve with crackers or not. Easy and good.
n n n
I cooked dinner the other night, and I use the term “cook” loosely. Again, the dinner on the spur of the moment consisted of another rotisserie chicken, baked potatoes and English pea salad. But the dessert made up for not having that home-cooked smell when you entered the house. It was a huge strawberry shortcake. I guess all was good; I didn’t have any complaints.
Now, for some real cooking. The recipes come from a cookbook a reader sent me years ago. Enjoy! Oh the cookbook is “Tried and True From Beth To You.”
All of you with gardens will love this one.
Pickled Okra
Ingredients
Okra (small pods)
1 teaspoon dill seed
1 cup water
3 large garlic pods
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 quart vinegar
1/8 teaspoon red pepper
Directions
Boil vinegar and water. Let simmer for five minutes. Pour over okra placed in hot sterilized pint size jar. Add dill seeds, garlic, salt and red pepper to jar and pour more vinegar and water mixture over it. Makes 4 pints.
n n n
Here is a recipe I love. I love sweet potatoes with a ham sandwich.
Candied Sweet Pickles
Ingredients
1 quart dill pickles, drained and diced
3 cups sugar
2 tablespoons pickling spice, tied in bag
1/2 cup water
Directions
Cook sugar, spice and water until it spins thread. Pour over pickles. Keep refrigerated.
I’m not real sure about this, but I think buying dill pickles is a little cheaper than buying sweet pickles. The only pickles I buy is Dell Dixie Sour Pickles or sweet pickles.
n n n
This is a recipe I had a million request for years ago. So here it is again. Probably another version than the one years ago.
Mayhaw Jelly
Ingredients
8 cups Mayhaw juice
5 pounds sugar
2 packages liquid Certo
Directions
Pick mayhaw’s and wash well. Cover with water and cook until juice is real red. Put in a colander, mash and strain juice. Measure juice into big roaster. Stir in sugar and cook on high until it comes to a full boil, stirring constantly. At once, stir in Certo.
Stir and bring to a full rolling boil (a boil you cannot stir down) for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Skim off foam with large metal spoon. Ladle at once into hot jelly glasses or jars and seal.
n n n
If you find yourself caught without barbecua sauce, here is a recipe to make your own.
Barbecue Sauce
Ingredients
3/4 cup Karo syrup, light or dark
1/2 cup ketchup
1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce or soy sauce
1/4 cup prepared mustard
2 teaspoon ground ginger
Directions
Mix Karo syrup, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, mustard and ginger in a bowl. Brush on meat, turning frequently during last 20 minutes on grill. Makes about 1-1/2 cups.
That recipe would make good sloppy Joes, too, I’m betting.
n n n
Colt & Dusti’s After School Snack
Ingredients
2 slices bread
2 tablespoons marshmallow cream
2 tablespoons peanut butter
Directions
Toast bread. Spread peanut butter on toast. Put marshmallow cream on top of peanut butter.
That’s probably really good, but for me, just a spoon and a jar of marshmallow cream would cut it.
Okay, I’m outta here (the office) to go hold the sofa down for a minute. Then I gotta go fish the robot out of the pool…better known as, “The Money and Work Pit.” But I love it when I’m in it.
