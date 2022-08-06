OMAHA, Neb.
Pearland students make Dean’s List, honor roll
The College of Saint Mary recently announced its Dean’s List and President’s Honor Roll for outstanding undergraduate academic performance for the spring 2022 semester. In total, 140 students were named to the honorary Dean’s List, while 141 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll.
To qualify the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher after completing at least 12 semester hours as full-time students. For inclusion on the President’s Honor Roll, students must earn a 3.9 GPA or above.
Four students from Pearland were among those receiving recognition:
Jennifer Agbaja, Bachelor of Arts, English Secondary Education, Freshman, Dean’s List
Susana Bosompim, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, Senior, Dean’s List
Immaculate Limnyuy, Bachelor of Arts, English Secondary Education, Sophomore, President’s Honor Roll
Jennifer Opara, Bachelor of Arts, Theology, Freshman, President’s Honor Roll
SEARCY, ARK.
LJ Damon natives achieve Dean’s List
The following students are among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring 2022 semester. They included two students from Brazoria County:
Preston Huitt, a sophomore studying accounting, of Lake Jackson.
Kassidy Hearn, a senior studying elementary education, of Damon.
TUSCALOOSA, ALA.
5 county natives earn academic honors
A total of 11,224 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2022 at the University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0.
The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Brazoria county students recognized were: Jacob Cook of Lake Jackson, Joshua Buchanan of Manvel, and Alison Klein, Sarah Salvador and Joseph Gajevsky of Pearland.
Local students earn distinction at Wichita State University
WICHITA, KANSAS
Wichita State honors students’ achievement
Wichita State University announced the names of 3,178 students who were on the WSU Dean’s Honor Roll for spring 2022.
To be included on the honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Warning places were Avery D. Church of Angleton and Morgan G. Rowland of Pearland.
INDIANOLA, IOWA
Manvel student earns place on Dean’s List
Mickey Johnson of Manvel has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Simpson College.
Johnson qualified for the academic honor by earning a grade point average between 3.70 and 3.99 during the semester.
ABILENE
LJ, Pearland woman graduate for ACU
Abilene Christian University awarded 836 degrees May 6 and 7 in three ceremonies that took place on Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium. Amon g them were two Brazoria County students:
Sabrina Anthony of Pearland graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Rylee Hallum of Lake Jackson graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in psychology.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.