All Americans should be proud of what each has contributed to what America is all about, but each person must pay his or her dues, Elisha Sigust says.
“Our young people — young people, period — ought to know the contributions that people like myself, of color, have made and still are making — all kinds of contributions to our country,” Sigust said. “We’re all Americans and we should all be proud of what all of us have contributed to what America is all about.”
Sigust is 72 years old now, and has spent decades contributing to his country in various ways.
He grew up in Columbia, a small town in Louisiana, during times of segregation — but he didn’t grow up to see color.
His next-door neighbors were white, he said.
“We played together,” he said. “They had three boys, and there were three of us also.”
Sigust still owns property there, and his neighbors still live there and have grandchildren, he said. They get to visit whenever he’s in town.
Sigust was the middle son, with an older brother who was very smart, and a younger brother who never finished high school, Sigust said with a laugh.
Sigust and his big brother were one year apart, so they grew up like twins, he said.
“He was very smart, and I was very competitive … we competed all of the time,” he said. “So he forced me to study because he did so well in high school and I wasn’t gonna let him beat me.”
They both went on to do great things. Sigust’s older brother worked for NASA for 30 years, and after graduating high school at the top of his class, Sigust spent time in the Army, serving in Korea, and in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was the first Black person to serve at the U.S. Coast Guard station in Freeport, he said.
“Surfside was an all-white community, so Black basically was on one side of the channel and all the whites were on the other side of the channel,” Sigust said. “So the whole county knew the fact, ‘Hey, they got a person of color with the Coast Guard’ — nobody could believe it.”
As a member of the Coast Guard, Sigust worked the Category 5 Hurricane Carla in 1961.
“That wasn’t fun at all,” he said. “You had water in all the homes (in Surfside). You could take your boat right up to the second level of the building.”
Sigust will never forget some of the rescues they made, he said.
“Everything was totally segregated during that period,” he said. “But strange thing about when you need assistance and your life is at stake — don’t care what color you are.”
Sigust later worked for the Dow Chemical Company for more than 30 years.
“When I got out of the U.S. Coast Guard, it was the first year that some of the bigger companies at that time were then being forced to hire more minorities and women,” he said.
Sigust started with Dow Chemical Co. in Freeport as a janitor, daughter Felishia Young said.
He worked his way up to a position in minority relations, where he gave presentations to young people to encourage them to continue their education, and let them know what job opportunities were available.
“Most major corporations during that era — and that was in the early ’80s — were not hiring minorities and women for what they call ’nontraditional jobs,’” Sigust said. “They wanted me to come up with ways that we could correct that particular weakness.”
Sigust traveled to the corporate office in Michigan to learn what needed to be done in terms of recruiting for the company, and how to get women and minority individuals into the workforce, he said.
“It was an educational thing I basically put together in order to educate (them) about the opportunities we had, and what were some of the basic things they needed to really have an understanding of,” he said.
Through his wife Joyce, one of the first Black teachers to work at Brazosport High School, Sigust was able to connect with and reach more people, and his recruiting efforts brought in some of the best students out of the school, he said.
“He’s always reached back to make sure it wasn’t just him being successful, but those who came after him had opportunities that weren’t afforded to him,” Young said of her father.
Sigust was a trailblazer working on such an initiative, one of the first such programs, she said. For her part, Young was the first Black valedictorian at Brazosport High School and she was interested in science, but ultimately she went to law school, she said.
She learned from her father to always be prepared for opportunities, and when one can’t see a way, to make a way, she said.
She also learned to always remember to reach back, she said — just like he did.
“Hopefully you grow up to be my age and you can look back and feel good about yourself, that you did the best that you could do, and hopefully you’ve made contributions also,” Sigust said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.