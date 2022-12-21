Shouts of eternal love and birthday blessings to a Dow Chemical retiree, and a man of faith with a heart of integrity who has positioned himself in the center of God’s love on his 92nd birthday-David Swisher.
We take this golden opportunity to express to you and the world that you are a great man of faith filled with Godly integrity. Your integrity is the glue that holds your family and our world together. The quality of a person is determined by how well they live up to the values that they determine are of the utmost importance to them and David’s character is consistent to his belief values and principles that he holds so dear. Thank you for living your life in such a way that when we think about integrity, we think about David Swisher; a man of sincerity, perseverance, kindness, compassion, mercy and gentleness.
Our prayer is that you will continue to cling to the everlasting promises of God’s constant presence in your life. God is with you, God is for you, and He will never abandon you nor will He forget you.
“The just man walketh in his integrity: his children are blessed after him.” Proverbs 20:7
Shouts of overwhelming love, gratitude and appreciation to a beautiful group of angels who were created to be channels of God’s blessings-Kenjo’s Bar-B-Que, Staff and family members, Volunteers from Carpenter House Church, Freeport Riverplace Superfeast, City of Oyster Creek’s Community Thanksgiving organizers, Jude Robinson of Grace & Mercy Food Pantry, Brazoria County Baseball and Softball teams along with Kayden’s Tire Shop, Galilee Baptist Church, Sweeny Thanksgiving Feast coordinator Agatha Sanchez and the Jones River Cookers, Greater Mt. Zion Food Pantry, Zion Temple AME Church Pantry, Pastor Wesley Hicks and First Baptist Church, all Companies, all volunteers, schools, churches and all the vast unsung heroes who assisted in showering our citizens with tasty meals, comforting support and lasting love in and around our communities and counties.
The real champions in life are so humble and gracious, and we find each of you, both individually and collectively possessing gracious words that refresh, restore and revive the souls of all humankind. “Love cannot remain by itself it has no meaning; love has to be put in action and that action is service.” Mother Teresa. Our greatness is measured by our kindness and our real caliber is measured by the consideration and tolerance we have for others.
Our prayer is that God will continue to bless each of you for all that you do and especially for ringing unity into our communities through your many acts of kindness.
“If you feed those that are hungry and take care of the needs of those who are troubled, then your light will shine in the darkness, and you will be bright like sunshine at noon.” Isaiah 58:10
Shouts of tenderhearted love and birthday well wishes to a Dow retiree, a blessed and empowered, gifted, creative and generous woman of faith -Joann Scott.
Joann is an exceptionally modest parishioner of the Zion Temple AME Church and Pastor Mark Jackson is the anointed angel of the house. As women, we are nurturers by nature and we always want to make sure that everyone else is happy, which is wonderful, but on your birthday we put you on “The Happy List” because God deliberately designed you in His own image and put something special in you. Joann, vou are a great gift to the body of Christ and we take this occasion to celebrate God’s grace upon your life. God has raised you up and given you exceptional talents to bring hope, happiness, health and a healing touch in the lives of His people for such a time as this.
Our petition to God is that He will continually grant you blessings on top of blessings as you have been such a blessing to others.
“Christ will make His home in your hearts as you trust in Him. Your roots will grow down into God’s love and keep you strong.” Ephesians 3:17
Shouts of abiding love and birthday well wishes to a Christian vessel of grace whose outward life is consistent with her inner convictions of humility and holiness -Rebecca Mack Grice.
Rebecca is a fervent prayer warrior and congregant of the Galilee Baptist Church and Pastor Booker T. Randon is the mighty heralder of the Gospel Message. God is the potter of your life and you are the clay, and He has molded you beautifully, wonderfully, blissfully and prosperously to shine your light before others. Rebecca possesses a joy with a settled assurance that God is in control of all the details of her life. She has a determined mind to praise God in all things, with whatever gifts she has, in whatever capacity, and wherever she feels God has called her to do so. Thank you for being the “in kind.”
Our request to God in your behalf is that He will continue to grant you many more days of joyful sunshine in His presence.
“Let all that I am praise the LORD; may I never forget the good things he does for me. He crowns me with love and tender mercies. He fills my life with good things.” Psalm 103:2. 4-5
