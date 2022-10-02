So, I go to see my favorite doctor yesterday to get my daily dose of abuse. And, sure “nuff” I wasn’t disappointed, I got it. I recommended him to a friend who needed a doctor, and she took my advice and made an appointment with him the same day I had an appointment.
Now, I’m waiting in the exam room waiting for his majesty to come in which he finally does.
He sits down and the first words out of his mouth was, “I met your friend this morning, and she is such a nice lady like you said she was. You didn’t think I knew what a lady was did you?” So, I say, “Yes she is a lady, and I do know you know what a lady is!” Then I make the gesture that starts the abuse I was expecting. I point to me and wait for him to say something about me being a lady too since I know he knows how to recognize a lady when he sees one. What was I thinking.
He just stares me down with an eye piercing stare while I’m still pointing to myself and waiting for him to tell me I’m also a lady. I see that ain’t gonna happen so I say to him, “So, what am I?” His answer was, “What was it you said you wanted to talk about when I first came in so you wouldn’t forget it?” Game on Dr. Khanh Bui.
My friend called me that afternoon raving about how nice and thorough Dr. Bui was. She couldn’t thank me enough for recommending him. She just loved him I said to her, “Are we talking about the same person?” I do have to say this, as painful as it is about my little brother who did something that was the last thing I ever expected him to EVER do.
As I was preparing to leave, I was standing at the bail yourself out window.
He had already started down the hall to see another patient when he suddenly appeared from around the corner, looked at me and spread out his white doctor coat, bowed, mind you, he bowed, and apologized for keeping me so long waiting for him. I just stood there in a daze.
For the first or second time in my life I was totally speechless. Then he was gone. I looked at the office staff and said to them, “Did y’all see that?” One person said, “Yes, I saw it, so it really did happen.” Wow.
Now, for all those good suggestions on what to do with all those pillowcases that outlived the matching sheets. Love them all.
Hi Gin, I never miss your column. I was born in Louisiana and recently moved to Indiana, but still read your column in the American Press from Lake Charles, Louisiana. My sister made her granddaughter a pillowcase dress from an old pillowcase. There are many tutorials online and some are sent to missions. I thought one of your readers might enjoy this as a hobby. Keep writing. Kathy Walter, Indiana.
Kathy, thank you for the good information. That would really be a good idea for those of you out there that aren’t allergic to a needle and thread like I am. I’m thinking about my sister Charlotte who is an avid quilter. And thank you for never missing reading my column, even though you moved out of the great state of Louisiana. Hope you are enjoying your new home in Indiana.
I’m sorry to say, I lost some of my emails somehow. I think I am the only one that can do that.
Here is one from Norma that she had written down for me the other Friday night at the American Legion Hall. Still can’t replace the good old pencil and paper. Use old pillowcases for trick and treaters to use to collect Halloween goodies in.
Thanks Norma that reminds me of the good old days. Mom and dad never let my sister or I have anything that big to collect candy in. But I have had lots of kids over the years come to my house when I lived in town with pillowcases.
When my kids were small and times where a little different, and by that I mean when we thought it was safer for kids to go trick or treating.
I was always so overprotective when my kids were little that I only allowed them to trick and treat on our street which was a cul de sac so they didn’t need something as large as a pillowcase for collecting candy.
When they got home momma and daddy had them empty out their treasure trove of candy and made deals with them for us to take what we wanted from them. Of course they didn’t love that idea, but we sure did. I allowed them to have some candy that night, then the rest was doled out over a period of time. Now, that I live in the country and a dead end street I have never had a trick or treater. And I have to say I love it that way. Now, thankfully there are places parents can take their kids where it is safe and fun for them to go.
I use old pillowcases to cover up extra pillows in that are awaiting company that may need to have extra pillows that are not on the bed. Of course they get a clean/dust free pillowcase when that happens.
Of course you can use them to store a number of things in to keep them dust free, and organized whatever that means.
And finally you can donate them like Kathy from Indiana suggested. Which would be a good thing to do.
Oh, now I remember what I wanted to tell you. You probably won’t get any lemon drops or maybe not enough hard candy to take away from your kids to make this treat, but well worth going to the store and buying some.
My good friend Fay Burke turned me on to this wonderful way to use hard candy. Of course lemon drops are still my favorite. Save this recipe for sure, it is a 100% winner.
Lemon Bark
Gin, I don’t have a written recipe for lemon bark. I always do it by feel. To the best of my memory, it was one 24-ounce package of vanilla almond bark and 8 or 9 ounces of the hard lemon drop candies that have been “smashed to smithereens.”
Melt white chocolate (almond bark) in microwave till liquid and smooth. You can also melt in a double boiler.
Add smashed lemon drops and mix gently to combine.
Pour onto cookie sheet and spread to about 1/4-inch or so thickness (lining the pan with parchment makes it easier to remove, but isn’t necessary if the bark is well chilled.)
Sometimes I will save back a bit of the lemon candies to sprinkle on top of the bark. Allow to cool until hardened and break into pieces.
If I am in a rush, I will pop the pan in the fridge for a few minutes to harden. I have made many varieties of this recipe using the “chocolate” bark and smashed cherry lifesavers, Chocolate with the green and brown mints, chocolate with orange lifesavers and on and on. Let your imagination run wild. After all is said and done, lemon seems to be the most popular flavor.
I thank you again Fay Burke. And I miss you. Let me tell you folks this is well worth your time to make. If you have ever bought lemon bark from some cute boutique you’ll be happy to make it. It’s easy. And you can use any hard candy. When Fay says smash to smithereens, she means it. I put lemon drops in a plastic bag and take a pie crust roller and get out my aggressions out by beating it to “smithereens.”
Lemon is my very favorite, but I have made a ton of it using other hard candies.
Stay safe while laughing!
