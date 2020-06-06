I just got a text from Peter. He said he was going wake boarding with his daughter and a friend of hers on Lake Conroe, then he would come see me tomorrow. I texted him back and told him to have fun! But, not to worry about me. I had work to do — a column to write, laundry, grocery store and straightening up the house. He texted back and said, “We need that money to keep rolling in.” I won’t tell you what I texted him back … all in fun, of course.
I love his sense of humor! These days you gotta keep your sense of humor. I thank God I was blessed with one. Like I have told you, I was partly raised when I was a wee one in Austin with a country swing band my uncles had. They were called the Rhythm Aires. They lived with us on Guadalupe Street. I remember nothing but laughter in that house. All of my mother’s family had great a great sense of humor. In those days that’s about all a person had to keep them going. Tons of laughs in that house. I’ll never forget it as long as I live.
This is funny when I think about it. A lot of the gigs my uncles played, they let my dad stand in the band with them where he pretended he played the mandolin. Why did they do that, you say? Well, the payment for some places they played was for all the beer they could drink. Yeah, that made for a lot of fun … for them. As a kid, I just wanted to go home and go to bed and sleep on a pallet with my grandmother.
One story about sleeping on the floor with my grandmother, then I’ll get back to the present. (Maybe).
We had a Spitz dog, solid white. She had puppies and she was an outside dog. My grandmother wouldn’t have a dog in the house for love nor money. Anyway, it was raining and cold. Poochie and the puppies were under the house. (The back of the house which was on stilts because it was built on a small hill.) I crawled out of bed and retrieved the puppies one at a time and brought them back to our bed.
Well, I was successful in getting all six puppies, but when I got Poochie, that is when it hit the fan. My grandmother woke up to find my treasure. We were all wet and muddy — we being the puppies, Poochie and me. Yeah, it broke loose that night. My grandmother fussed the whole time I was getting a bath, the puppies and mother were hauled back outside and our bed was changed. She was still in a bad mood the next day, too.
Well everyone in the house wasn’t too happy with me at that time. The whole house was up! That was not my intention. I don’t think I was ever one of her favorite grandkids. That’s not the rest of the story with my grandmother So I guess I know why I wasn’t the favorite.
I have two aunts left that remember those days. We have lots of laughs about the things I did, and my grandmother was always the one who caught me. Those were the days! Great to have such wonderful memories. That is where I learned my sense of humor, and I think that is the greatest gift I was ever given.
A sense of humor is learned and not inherited, so if you weren’t raised with a country swing band, you can still develop one.
n n n
I just have to print this email I got from Linda Sharlow. They have a ranch in the Hill Country, and I take it they are gentlemen and lady ranchers. Linda has sheep that keep multiplying, and she keeps naming them and saying they aren’t going anywhere. So they will have the largest herd of sheep in Texas.
I have reread this email several times and I laugh every time I read it. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.
Hi Gin,
Life here on the ranch gets more comical every day. The neighbors have decided the virus situation is causing us to do crazy things!
Each one of us seems to have a funnier story every day. My husband went out to mow our 5 miles of trails and came back after a few hours. I asked him where the mower was (it’s a pull-behind brush cutter attached to a UTV). He was not aware it wasn’t attached. We went looking for it on the trails. It was still running — a cotter pin attachment had come loose. Then he went back out and came home without the battery. We still have not found that!
And it just goes on and on.
I am sitting on the porch watching whitetails and axis and pigs as they come to the feeders. No storm tonight even though we had a prediction of one. Watched quite a light show last night. Even though San Antonio is more than 100 miles away, we could see the storm they were having. Enjoy your evening!
Linda,
Thanks so much for the laughs! I can just picture it. It reminds me of the first time we ever went skiing. We went with some friends and every night when we returned home we laughed at all the first-time-skiers’ experiences. Especially me. I got buried up in snowbanks, tangled up in the fences and got on black slopes because all I could do was snowplow. And, oh yes, at that time I cried like a baby. But it was funny when we got back to the condo where I was warm and safe. I’m not proud of it, but the sailor came out in me a lot that first day, and the second day, etc.
Hope you all found something you could relate to this column and laugh about it. It may have not been funny when it happened, but if you find the humor in it later, it still counts.
Stay safe and remember to laugh every day!
