A Houston singer creates an interactive performance for kids through imaginative songs Wednesday at the Clarion at Brazosport College.
AndyRoo and the AndyRooniverse features Andrew Karnavas and his guitar as he sings songs he’s written about the AndyRooniverse and everything it contains straight from his imagination.
“The AndyRooniverse is a place that’s based on the imagination of kids today,” Karnavas said “Originally, Andyroo imagined a world of singing and dancing animals and that world came to life. And now it’s continuing to expand.”
In his effort to encourage children to adventure and help others and teach the three pillars of the AndyRooniverse, Karnavas dances and sings his original songs and even pulls kids from the audience to perform along with him.
“The show is a collection of songs that are about dinosaurs, and taking care of the planet and taking care of ourselves,” Karnavas said. “The three pillars of the Andyroonniverse are explore, imagine and make. So looking at ways that you can explore the world around you, imagine how to make the world a better place, and ways that you can make the world a better place.”
This 45 minute performance is the last of the Clarion’s kids summer programs for this year. The summer program takes place on Wednesdays throughout the months of June and July and was created by the Clarion to give a cheap entertainment option to parents throughout the summer.
“We tried to make very affordable choices with entertainment that younger kids would enjoy. Just to give stay-at-home parents something to do with their small children,” Clarion Administrator Vorin Dornan said.
The concert takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 400 College Drive, tickets are $5 and are available at brazosport.edu.
