After 7-year-old Dominic D’Andrea learned what a hurricane is and the devastation suffered by Floridians, he walked out of his room carrying his piggy bank in his hands. He told his mother that the people hurt by Hurricane Ian needed the money more than he needed it. He had been saving, since he was five, for an electric scooter and a Chevrolet Corvette.
The change he had gathered over a period of months equaled a little over $200.
His mother made a video of him with his gift so that she could show his father. She posted it on social media for friends to see, and it went viral. In addition, it became a heart-warming, national TV news story.
Others, inspired by Dominic, have donated, and the treasure is now in the thousands.
What was in Dominic’s hands? His seven-year-old self and a piggy bank.
Readers, what is in your hands? What are your resources? What will you accomplish with them?
You’d know the story of Moses would come back to my mind. God asked him, “What is that in thine hand?”
He replied, “Just a mere stick (for directing sheep and warding off predators).”
His stick became the scepter by which he led one-million people out of slavery and defeated the mighty Egyptian military machine.
I’m certain that God is asking you and me the same question: “What is that in thine hand?”
As teenagers come to me for counseling, thinking that they are not handsome or pretty, I get out the three-ring binder I’ve compiled and show them photos of people who’ve been successful on a national level who aren’t physically attractive.
I say, “Although you look fine to me, it’s not about your looks; it’s about your personality, enthusiasm, passion, gifts, talents, dedication and how deeply you care. Please don’t be sidelined by perceiving your appearance is not adequate or conducive for success.”
Betty Asiala may not have competed in a Miss America contest, although I thought she looked nice, she radiated faith and deep concern for adolescents who had gotten into trouble, drugs or other addictions. She founded the organization that became His Love Counseling Services, and we who are staff members and contributors are presently celebrating our 50th anniversary of ministering to people.
Dominic teaches us that God can do a lot with a little when we offer it up to him.
What is in thine hands? Whatever is in your hands, don’t waste it in front of the TV or piddling on the phone or computer. Accomplish a variety of things for your Lord.
The apostle Paul put it this way in his letter to the Christians in Rome: “So here’s what I want you to do, God helping you: Take your everyday, ordinary life—your sleeping, eating, going-to-work, and walking-around life—and place it before God as an offering. Embracing what God does for you is the best thing you can do for him. Don’t become so well-adjusted to your culture that you fit into it without even thinking. Instead, fix your attention on God. You’ll be changed from the inside out. Readily recognize what he wants from you, and quickly respond to it. Unlike the culture around you, always dragging you down to its level of immaturity, God brings the best out of you, develops well-formed maturity in you” (Romans 12:1, The Message, a unique, paraphrased version of the Bible).
For those who’d answer the question posed in this column “what is in thine hands?”: “I’m locked down raising a covey of kids,” then what can you do with those resources of children? How can y’all include their friends in family holiday excursions? Church youth activities? Backyard barbecues?
When I was in high school, Mother baked homemade hamburger buns for 100, and Dad babecued a ton of burgers and 79 of my friends came over for food and volleyball under the lights that Dad and I had installed over our large, back lawn. Everyone loved the experience, and it kept them out of Magnolia Gardens on the bank of the San Jacinto River (a place where kids drank alcohol and got into trouble).
Another time, what was in my father’s hands was a welding machine, the frame of a huge trailer and an eighth-grade education. He built a trailer for hauling kids to Sunday school, and he pulled it through Beaumont Place off Highway 90 picking up children Sunday mornings (this was before bus ministries,1950’s.)
What was in my parents’ hands? Twelve acres of trees. Church folks came out and cut down enough trees to saw into boards to build a church. As a child, I received Christian education in a church that emerged from our woods.
What was in Aaron Judge’s hand? A bat and years of dedication. And he just turned a baseball into two-million dollars and set the single-season record for home runs, outhitting Babe Ruth and Roger Marin—records that had stood for about 60 years.
Parting kernel of truth: “So if you know the right way to live and ignore it, it is sin—plain and simple” (James 4:17, The Voice translation, Nelson Publishers).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.