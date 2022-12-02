Get ready for a “fun way to get in the holiday spirit,” says Sandra Shaw, president of the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s also a great time to get ideas for your own decorating.”
From 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday marks the chamber’s annual Holiday Tour of Homes.
This year’s tour includes four Lake Jackson homes: 40 Lake Road (Dr. Corey Anderson), 202 Teakwood (Herb and Ginger Ross), 308 Timbercreek Drive (Alex and Haley Ruthstrom), 202 Creekside Lane (an Aplin model home); and one in Surfside Beach: 322 Sundial Street in Surfside Beach (Marc and Nichole Smyth). Participants may start at any of the homes and enjoy them in any order.
All the homes will be fully decorated with a variety of holiday trimmings. Chamber docents will greet guests at each location and explain the history of the home as well as any interesting aspects.
Shaw graciously thanks the homeowners for their willingness to open their homes for this community celebration.
Herb and Ginger Ross were both in Real Estate and share a passion for homes. “We were honored to be asked to be a part of this year’s tour.”
Alex and Haley Ruthstrom love being on the home tour this year. “We appreciate the opportunity to open our home and spread joy to those in our community this Christmas season.”
Jeannette Merritt, chair of this year’s tour committee, says the committee collects referrals which include unique residences and recently remodeled dwellings. Tour entries may come from any location within the Brazosport area (Clute, Freeport, Jones Creek, Lake Jackson, Oyster Creek, Quintana, Richwood, and Surfside Beach). In the past, some homes have repeated on the tour, but never in back-to-back years. This year’s homes are all first timers.
The Chamber president looks for a good turnout on Sunday, perhaps even more than last year’s 500 Tour participants. She checked the weather forecast for Sunday and predicts a pleasant, sunny afternoon. She added that rain has never interrupted the Tour over its twenty-plus year history, although one year rain came in the morning, “but it stopped at 1 p.m. and came back at 5:30.”
Tour participants will also want to drop in on the special reception Sunday any time from 2 to 4 p.m. at Alamo Title Company (443 This Way in Lake Jackson). Alamo Title and Gateway Mortgage will serve Christmas refreshments and Christmas music. Those who come to the reception will also have the chance to win a flat-screen television.
Sponsors for this year’s tour include Alamo Title Company (Jarrod D. Smith, attorney at law), ATC Appraisal Services LLC, Brazos Learning Montessori School, Farmers Insurance (Kristy Anders), Gateway Mortgage Group, Shintech Corporation, and TBT Real Estate.
Founded in 1945, the Brazosport Area Chamber offers a place where members can collaborate with others, energizing a common passion and drive for excellence. It serves as a catalyst for business energy focused on creating sustainable economic growth and improving the area’s quality of life.
Tickets cost $20 per person and may be purchased at the chamber office, Brazos Learning Montessori School, Carriage Flowers, LJ Flower Co., Tammy’s Touch, and TBT Real Estate – or on Sunday at any of the homes on the tour. Proceeds help support the chamber’s many activities.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.