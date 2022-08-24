I quit drinking coffee a long time ago because I got up one morning and said, “Yuk.” So I started drinking hot spiced apple cider. Then the same thing happened to the cider as the coffee. So I just stopped drinking anything except a glass of water. (I drink a glass of water upon getting up every morning. It’s good for you.) Anyway, all of a sudden I got filled up with guilt for getting up at sunrise that happens around ten every morning ready for it or not, and decided I needed to choke down coffee again. You see one needs a good excuse to sit on the sofa if you aren’t doing something constructive for a couple of hours….or so. Whatever works for you. So, talking to the prettiest girl in Alaska/Arizona about all of a sudden having this distaste for coffee and cider. (I didn’t tell her I needed an excuse for just sitting on the sofa doing absolutely nothing. That pink bunny you see in commercials in reality is Cheryl Bailey.)
Now, this is amazing. She said she did the same thing (no sitting on the sofa though, just the coffee thing). She said what she did was add a little sugar to cut the bitter taste and that worked for her. So, I thought she is her mother’s daughter, so if it works for her it will work for me. I took it one step further however, I add Half & Half with a small teaspoon of sugar. And do you know how much better I feel about myself. I can sit on the sofa for a designated amount of time and consume two BIG cups of coffee. That designated amount of time is a secret between me and me.
n n n
So, you want some good ideas for cooking. (You know there are restaurants out there that will cook your dinner, or even breakfast, and lunch. Yeah, they do that for you.) These days won’t cost you too much more.
I use Pillsbury a lot because they have recipes for you that won’t break your bank for the most part. And I think I’m among a handful of sweet ladies that don’t know where their stove is anymore. Or even care. So consider the restaurant thing a good hint.
This first one is cooked on a grill for outside guys. It’s just about as hot as cooking it in the kitchen.
Grilled Barbecue Chicken Crescents
Ingredients:
1 cup chopped cooked chicken
1/4 cup barbecue sauce
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese (2-ounce)
1 can (8-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls (8-count)
Directions:
Heat gas or charcoal grill for indirect cooking over medium heat (about 350-degrees). In bowl, mix chicken, barbecue sauce and 1/4 cup of the cheese.
Separate dough into 8 triangles. Spoon chicken mixture onto short end of each dough triangle; roll up loosely as directed on can.
Place crescents on double thickness of heavy-duty foil sprayed with cooking spray, about 2-inches apart. Top with remaining cheese.
Place foil on grill over indirect heat; cover. Cook 19 to 22 minutes or until golden brown.
Tips: Serve grilled barbecue chicken crescents with your favorite barbecue sides, like coleslaw and mac and cheese.
There’s no need to turn the crescent rolls, since they’re basically baking on the grill. Don’t cover with foil or pull up the sides of the foil while grilling. The foil is used as a disposable cookie sheet. Place foil on un-rimmed baking sheet or cutting board to easily transfer to the grill.
Indirect heat grilling essentially turns your grill into an oven. Heat one side of the grill, and place food on the opposite side. Since this method is closer to baking than traditional grilling, avoid opening your grill too often during cooking, as this will let heat escape.
Comments: This starts off with a question. Can this recipe be cooked in an oven? The answer is: Yes, cooked in oven at 350-degrees for 20 minutes then turn off oven and left in the oven for another 5-10 minutes.
You guys may have to have the lady of the house put this together for you. (Don’t you dare get offended. With all the jokes about women that are floating around. It’s all in fun.)
n n n
Smoked Ham and Jalapeno Pull-Apart Bread
Ingredients:
1 can (16-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Grands Flaky Layers Sweet Hawaiian Biscuits (8-count)
1/3 cup spicy jalapeno cream cheese spread (from 7.5-ounce container)
1/3 cup finely shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1/4 cup finely chopped green onion
4 slices deli-sliced smoked ham (1/2-ounce each), cut into quarters
Directions:
Heat oven to 350-degrees. Line 9x5-inch loaf pan with foil; spray with cooking spray.
Separate dough into 8 biscuits. Separate each biscuit into 2 layers to make 16 rounds. Spread 1 teaspoon jalapeno cream cheese on top of each biscuit layer; top each layer with shredded cheese, green onion and 1 piece smoked ham.
Stack 8 biscuit layers on top of each other; place at one short end of pan, with side without filling on outside edge of pan. Stack remaining 8 biscuit layers, and place on other side of pan, with side without filling on outside edge of pan.
Bake 20 minutes, then cover with foil. Bake 40 to 45 minutes longer or until golden brown and baked through in center. Cool 10 minutes. Remove from pan; serve warm. Sprinkle with additional chopped green onions, if desired.
Tips: Not a fan of spice? Swap jalapeno cream cheese spread for vegetable or chive & onion cream cheese spread.
Extend foil up 2 sides of the loaf pan for easy removal.
Comments: We loved this. It was fun to make too. I made exactly the way it said the first time but tried a few other things the next time. A very versatile recipe.
Five stars. Tried this using coworkers as guinea pigs. They love it. I will make it for family Christmas Eve.
n n n
So there you have it. Take care of yourself. Next Sunday has good hints for you. One of them lifesaving. You never want to miss an episode of this column. No telling what will pop up here.
Just a personal note: So I don’t get lots of emails asking: Peter and I are now just friends…or not. It’s up to him. Over the years I have shared my life with my reader friends. I’m not unique, so what happens to me may help you if it ever happens to you.
