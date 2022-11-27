Back in 1986, Dale Sandlin put together and obtained a copy right for a history of Jones Creek, containing copies of a number of photos from that community, as well as information about its past and present.
In looking through my files while searching for a subject that I could use for a column, I found this bound copy of typescript information and photos titled “History of Jones Creek.”
The information within leads off with Sandlin’s history of that community, which notes that both Texas and its present-day community of Jones Creek were under water at the beginning of written history in September 1528, when Cabeza de Vaca landed at the mouth of the Brazos River and named it Los Brazos de Dios, which is Spanish for “The Arms of God”.
Other visitors mentioned in Sandlin’s history included Robert LaSalle, whose “second-in-command” Henri Joutel, recorded the discovery of the Karankawa Indians living in the area.
The next date of note is Dec. 23, 1821, when the schooner Lively landed at the mouth of the Brazos River, carrying the first of Austin’s colonists to pass who would establish homes along that waterway.
In payment for bringing 300 colonists to Texas, all of this land, including Jones Creek, was given to Stephen F. Austin, and was reserved for Emily Austin Bryan Perry, Austin’s sister, and her children.
Austin was awarded 22½ leagues and three labors of land in a grant dated May 31, 1828, surveyed by Horacio Chriseman. This land grant was signed by Austin, as well as by E. Baron de Bastrop, in the name of the Mexican nation, and was approved by Gaspar Flores prior to its being recorded on page 245 in Spanish records.
On the day that Austin took possession of his grant, Commissioner Baron de Bastrop, accompanied by Samuel Kenedy, David Shelby, and Joseph Stuart, along with surveyor Horacio Chrisman, took Austin by the hand and led him over the property, saying in a loud and understandable voice that he had been given possession of the tract in the name and by the authority of the Mexican nation.
As was the custom at that time, Austin performed ceremonies that included shouting, pulling grass, throwing rocks and clods, and driving stakes to show that this was his land.
As he made his home at the Peach Point Plantation, which was the property of his sister, Emily Austin Bryan Perry, and his brother-in-law, James Franklin Perry, one bedroom in the Perry home was reserved for Austin’s use. The only part of the Perrys’ plantation home still standing is the room which served as General Austin’s office, with the rest of the building having been since destroyed by a hurricane.
The trials suffered by the early members of the family who settled in Brazoria County are detailed in my book about Peach Point Plantation.
These include the death of James Bryan in 1822, leaving Emily with four sons and a baby daughter, and her later marriage to James Franklin Perry, with whom she had six more children.
Traveling overland, the family moved from Potosi, Missouri, to San Felipe de Austin in 1831, with 10-year-old Guy Morrison Bryan reportedly having ridden a mule all the way. Guy would later serve as a Texas official, and host a meeting of Confederate governors at Peach Point during the War Between the States.
After starting his home at Peach Point in November of 1832, James Perry moved in by Christmas, resulting in he and his family becoming the first permanent residents of Jones Creek.
The Perrys had a large plantation, farming all of Jones Creek with principal crops of sugar cane and cotton, and owned the sugar mill they used for processing their cane crop.
During its early history, the plantation had many visitors, among whom was Austin’s cousin, Mary Austin Holley, who kept a diary into which she recorded each day’s temperature.
This information showed that on December 30, 1837, the thermometer’s reading was 23 degrees F, the lowest recorded for that date. Holley also wrote articles published in newspapers in Boston, in which she praised Texas, as well as writing the book, Texas, that was published in Kentucky.
Noted visitors to Peach Point have included two U.S. Presidents, Guy Bryan’s former roommate, Rutherford B. Hayes, and Lyndon B. Johnson. Other noted Texas visitors included John Austin, Gail Borden, Henry Smith, Sam Houston, David Burnet, and Randall Jones.
Following the War Between the States and the fiscal depression that came afterward, portions of Peach Point Plantation were sold, with the remainder being divided among the heirs, some of whom still retain some of this property.
The buildings that house both the Jones Creek Community House and City Hall are on land that was donated by Lucy Bryan Hervey from a portion of the original plantation.
