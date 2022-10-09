B ack on March 16, 1946, Ed Kilman interviewed H. Bascom Simpson, a Brazoria County and Texana historian about some stories of the county’s past. How I wound up with a copy of this, I have no idea, but over the years I have collected a wide range of stories about the county’s past, which have saved me on those days when memory has gone AWOL, and I can’t think of anything new to write about.
Most of my information is properly filed in four-drawer metal cabinets that have overflowed my tiny home office and then to space in my bedroom, with the more recent “finds” stored in what are euphemistically designated as temporary files that can be carried for convenience, and are currently stacked in various empty spots in closets, behind open doors, and elsewhere.
This information was contained in the final portion of Simpson’s on-air recollections of Brazoria County’s past, and came in response to Kilman’s having asked the historian and newspaper columnist to share his recollections of Stephen F. Austin.
Explaining that Austin had lived at the home of his sister, Emily (Mrs. James Perry), Simpson noted that the house, including the bedroom Austin had occupied there, is still standing in the Peach Point residence, which is only one of several historic Brazoria County plantation residences.
He went on to reveal that the Wharton family of Texas Revolutionary fame, had once owned most of Velasco, adding that the famous forger, Monroe Edwards, had brought his shiploads of African slaves up the Brazos River from that port to his Chenango Plantation, which was located north of present-day Angleton. The renowned Major Andrew Jackson had once owned the plantation that bore his name, Simpson added, and was the place where George Jackson had later killed his brother, John, in 1867.
Simpson went on to note that up the river, at Bailey’s Prairie, was the home of Brit Bailey, a hard-drinking veteran of the Battle of Velasco. He later died and — at his own request — was buried standing upright, with his rifle at his side and a jug of whiskey at his feet, Simpson added.
Later in the program, following a Novochord presentation of “I Want to be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart” by Fred Gibbons, and the required commercial message, Kilman asked Simpson to tell listeners the story about Santa Anna.
“Well, you know that he was captured at the Battle of San Jacinto and was brought to Velasco afterward,” Simpson said, adding that for a few months, the provisional government of Texas had made its headquarters there.
“Then, on May 14, 1836, Santa Anna signed a secret treaty with General Sam Houston, in which he agreed that in return for the Mexican president’s release, he would get his government to recognize Texas’s independence. But when the Texas Army learned of this, there was a storm of protest.
“The colonists held public meetings and made violent speeches against his liberation,” Simpson explained. “They wanted to hang the murderer of the Alamo and of the Goliad heroes.”
About June 1, 1836, he continued, Santa Anna was taken aboard the schooner Invincible, to sail for Vera Cruz. This led the public uproars to even more violent heights.
As fate would have it, General Thomas Green and 230 belated revolutionaries arrived aboard the steamer Ocean, from New Orleans, Simpson said. Green demanded that the Mexican dictator be brought ashore, and in deference to the overwhelming public sentiment that the people should determine Santa Anna’s fate, President Burnet was helpless to prevent it.
Santa Anna had addressed a farewell message to the Texas Army, and was impatiently waiting for the ship to sail when General Thomas J. Green and his men came storming aboard to take him, Simpson explained.
In response, the haughty Mexican general refused to leave the ship, and the invaders took him by force, landing him at Quintana. Over his bitter protest, Barnet placed Santa Anna in the custody of a Captain Hubbell.
This was ostensibly to await the disposition of the Texas Congress, if his captors had their way, but actually was intended to await a drum-head court- martial. The Texas contingent had come aboard to seize the Mexican president, intending to have him tried and shot, but had somehow failed in their mission.
An emissary from the Mexican consul at New Orleans, a man named Pages, hatched a plot to release Santa Anna, but instead, the Mexican president was caught and put in irons.
Santa Anna was moved to Columbia, and then to Orozimbo, the plantation of Dr. James A.E. Phelps, where he was chained to a tree for safekeeping.
Becoming so despondent that he tried to poison himself, Santa Anna’s life was saved by Dr. Phelps. Once, as a band of tough Texans tried to assassinate the prisoner, Mrs. Phelps had saved his life by throwing her arms around him and persuading his attackers to leave.
“General Houston forbade executing the Mexican general, a gesture that so overjoyed the prisoner that he embraced the messenger who brought it, and on another occasion, Houston actually visited Santa Anna while he was being held captive, and treated him kindly, Simpson said.
“All Texas was in a ferment of controversy over what to do with Santa Anna. Congress debated it at Columbia for weeks, and the debate was still raging when Houston took matters into his own hands.
“He released the Mexican dictator and sent him — with an escort — to his home by the way of Washington, D.C.,” Simpson said, adding, “And that’s the story.”
