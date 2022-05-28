Then 18-year-old Henry Marcus was driving to the Lake Jackson Recreation Center early on July 13, 1972, to take his 10-year-old brother, Charles, to a swimming lesson when he noticed a Boeing 727 jet flying very low.
“Look over there,” the younger boy shouted. “Look over there.”
Henry ignored the boy’s words as he got out in the pouring rain to get Charles’ bicycle out of the back, then suddenly noticed both a helicopter and the large plane.
At that point, neither of them realized that what they were seeing had anything to do with the hijacking, nor had they realized the huge aircraft was trying to land at the Dow airport, where the runway was far too short for a safe landing or take-off by a plane of that size.
A few days after the incident, The Facts printed Henry’s story of having seen the plane drop as though it had hit turbulence or was out of control, after which it went back up as though out of control. He added that when it neared the airport, it appeared to be “almost upside-down” before disappearing into the clouds.
Thinking about the weird incident, the boy got back into his truck before seeing the plane reappear. At the time, it occurred to him the whole incident looked like something from an air show in which a plane was “doing a stunt.”
Although it had looked big while in the air, once the aircraft landed, it seemed much larger, he remembered. Driving down the road to the city dump, he saw a man he later learned was the flight engineer, Gerald Beaver, who was “stumbling and waving his arms for me to stop.”
The youth did so, thinking the man must be from the plane, that it was in trouble and someone had been hurt. Opening the door of his vehicle, he saw the man’s hand was bleeding and he appeared to be dazed.
When the man asked if he was in Palacios, Marcus told him he was in Lake Jackson, after which the injured man asked to be taken to the police station, quickly.
The boy then inquired whether the pilot had lost control, and was told that wasn’t the case. The pilot had been “just great,” the man said, but the plane had been hijacked by gunmen who wanted to go to Jamaica, or someplace, but the aircraft didn’t have enough fuel for the trip.
Recalling later that, at the police station, he had told a dispatcher that Beaver had been on the downed plane, he noted the officers there appeared to be extremely busy, and no one appeared to be paying any attention to him. It took 10 minutes before he was finally able to get their attention and to take care of Beaver, he said.
Feeling as though he was in the way amid all the confusion, the youth left, going to his summer job at his father’s business, Marcus Mechanical Construction in Clute, where he told other employees about his experience. They contacted the youth’s parents who advised him not to return anywhere around the airport.
Curious about what was happening, however, he drove there at about 10:30 a.m. and also made several more trips to the police station, where he said the atmosphere was chaotic. Sometime later, he checked on Beaver’s condition at the hospital, where a spokesperson said the flight engineer was all right.
He related the story to his 13-year-old sister, Jackie, when he reached home that night, he said, and in a phone conversation to his grandmother in St. Louis. He also called Beaver’s home in Houston.
Marcus said Beaver’s wife thanked him for his help and reported that her husband was doing all right, as well as saying the flight engineer had wanted to thank the youth but didn’t know his name.
As he reflected on the incident a couple of days later, Henry marveled that Beaver had been able to get from the plane’s landing site near the airport to the dump road where he had been picked up, a trip that involved crossing a couple of fences and through high weeds and grass.
Another eyewitness to the plane’s descent was Bob Bryan of Lake Jackson, a flight instructor at the Dow Airport. He and a student, Anthony Broznovsky, were preparing for a flight to another airport to practice takeoffs and landings and were turning at the south end of the runway when the giant airliner appeared from low-lying storm clouds. He said the huge plane was making “some real violent maneuvers … banks like you don’t see airliners do very often.”
After landing on the short runway, burning rubber, the pilot had barely managed to stop it before running off the asphalt strip, its tires blowing out on impact. Bryan added that the impact was so hard “it looked like the plane was on fire.”
Both the pilot and Beaver jumped out of the two-story-high cockpit before the plane stopped moving, Bryan said, adding that Norman W. Reagan, the co-pilot, had suffered a broken wrist and pelvis in the fall and was bleeding from his head.
Thinking Reagan had been shot, Broznovsky and Bryan ran onto the runway to drag him from the area, and a Lake Jackson policeman who had seen what was happening drove his patrol car to the site and got it stuck in the muddy ground.
An ambulance with Paul Israel, Lake Jackson’s fire chief, and his assistant chief, Milton Decker, aboard picked up the pilot from the runway. Years later, Israel recalled they had both wondered if someone might shoot at them from the aircraft as they drove to the site.
Under those circumstances, he said, the open window of the pilot’s cabin had “looked very big — as though you could drive a truck through it.”
They took Reagan to Community Hospital, after which he was transferred to Methodist Hospital in Houston, where he was reported to be in good condition.
The local airport was rapidly cordoned off by law enforcement officers, who placed roadblocks to isolate it. Police listed the hijackers as two Washington, D.C., residents, Michael Stanley Green, a parking lot attendant, and Lulseyd Teslam, an Ethiopian national who was a student at Howard University.
Next week: Sheriff takes custody of accused hijackers.
