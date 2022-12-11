Eighteen-year-old Orlando Phelps, who was the son of Dr. James A.E. Phelps, the owner of Orozimbo Plantation in the western part of Brazoria County, was among the group of men who would become known to future Texas history buffs as the Mier Prisoners.
These were Texian patriots who were forced to surrender to their Mexican captors in the 1830s, after having wandered without food and potable water for nine miserable days in an attempt to escape incarceration and return to their homes or to the Republic of Texas military unit in which they had been serving.
Their escape from their Mexican captors had been brought about by a Republic of Texas unit’s attempt to avenge Mexican attacks. The overwhelming hunger and thirst of the escapees was now the force that compelled these men to surrender to the enemy.
Their captors immediately placed them in heavy irons and ordered them to march on. At this point they were unsure of their fate, whether they would simply be sent back to either prison or sentenced to death by an enemy too well known for its lack of compassion.
At this point, and in their present condition, these men, who would later be known collectively as the Mier Prisoners, were undoubtedly divided as to which option was less horrific.
At the time of their capture, all of the Texas escapees were emaciated, with their clothes — and themselves, as well — dirty and bearing the scars and tears attesting to their lengthy and hazardous journey.
They were suffering from days without adequate food or water or rest, many bearing injuries received from the hazards of their journey, both before and during their capture.
Orlando had suffered a head wound, possibly from the hands of a Mexican guard during his escape, or possibly later, as the result of a fall during difficulties on the long and painful journey prior to their surrender.
His head was wrapped in a bloodstained, makeshift bandage that covered most of his overly long, blonde hair, though a bit of this filthy cloth kept slipping down over his brows to the point of hampering his vision.
Forced once again by his captors to continue moving, this eighteen- year-old youth must have been thinking of all he had left behind — especially of his father, who as a physician, had once saved the life of Mexican President Don Lopez Santa Anna, the Mexican dictator who might, within a few days order Orlando’s death.
At Salado, a hacienda located some 120 miles beyond Saltillo, they learned that Santa Anna was not as generous to prisoners as Dr. Phelps had been.
Instead of mercy, he had ordered that one in every ten of the Texans captured was to be shot. The unlucky were to be chosen in a lottery involving the drawing of beans that matched the number of prisoners captured. These beans were to include 159 that were white, and 17 that were black
The beans were to be put into an earthen jug, from which each prisoner would draw one bean that would determine whether he would live or die.
The men who drew a site bean would live, and the 17 unfortunate prisoners whose unseen choice of beans proved to be black in color would be executed.
As their Mexican captors awaited the Texans’ response to this directive, one can imagine their surprise at the purported comment by Captain Cameron, who was the first of the prisoners to reach his hand toward the jar, saying as he did so, “Well, boys, we have to draw, so let’s be at it.”
The other Texans were equally desirous of showing little to no concern at their own fate. One by one, each of them, including eighteen-year-old Orlando Phelps, assumed an expression of inscrutability, marched forward, and drew the single bean that would determine whether he would live or die.
Who knows whether the hand belonging to Orlando or any other prisoner trembled, as it reached inside? Certainly, each man would have been putting forth every effort to hide a sign of weakness.
Orlando reached into the jar, made himself look down at the bean of his choice. It was black. Imagine his feelings at the sight of one of the seventeen beans that was an unmistakable signal of his own fast-approaching death.
He and the other sixteen unfortunate men who had been cast in the role of victims were taken to a separate courtyard, with the understanding that the firing squad would meet them there a bit later.
Returned to the barracks that afternoon, however, he and his sixteen unfortunate comrades awaited their fate by preparing for their trip before the firing squad.
First, they wrote letters they hoped would be delivered to family members by their more fortunate fellow soldiers, after which they prepared, as best they could, to meet their Maker.
The story told about this incident has gaps, so it is not definitely known whether or not Orlando was among the men who were fitted with blindfolds in preparation of the shots that would end their lives.
What is known, however, is that, at what must have seemed to Orlando Phelps to have been the absolutely literal “eleventh hour, “ a message arrived from Santa Anna, directing that his life was to be spared, and that Orlando was to be sent to Mexico City.
Ill by the time he arrived there, Orlando was housed in a room at Santa Anna’s palace, where he received not only rest, but also nourishing food and the finest of medical and personal care.
After the youth had regained a modicum of his strength, Santa Anna called for him, offering the option of personal freedom providing the young man would swear allegiance to Mexico and would agree to cease and desist forever more from any future action against that country.
It was a promise Orlando felt he could not make, even when he was threatened with the alternative of death. In the Mexican dictator’s view, this must have been an eye-opening, fury-inducing decision.
Even so, in recognition of Dr. Phelps’s kindness and medical expertise to Santa Anna at the time of his own medical and detention problems, and to show his own superiority and political prowess, Santa Anna had wanted to release Orlando, and the boy had simply refused to cooperate.
Now, however, he decided to released Orlando, anyway, giving him new clothes, $500, and passage by ship to a port near his home. All of these concessions were apparently given to express the recognition the Mexican leader felt Dr. Phelps deserved, both as a physician and as a kind individual for his medical expertise and the kind personal treatment he had provided to the Mexican general.
