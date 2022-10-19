It’s that time of year again when the season becomes slightly cooler, fall festivities are under way and host and emcee Bobby Reed brings back his well-loved reunion show to the community.
Bobby Reed’s Reunion Show will start at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Brazoria Civic Center Theater, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria.
The original Bobby Reed show opened in the spring of 2000 in the the historic Lake Theatre in downtown Lake Jackson. The popular show lasted for eight years, showcasing guest performers who shared a variety of music including Country, ’50s and gospel music. Reed hosted and emceed, singing songs and telling jokes, he said.
“After the end of eighth year, the air conditioner unit was going out and the roof was leaking, and that was gonna cost $100,000 to replace them,” Reed said. “So I sold that theater and closed it in on April the 15th, 2008.”
But the demand for the show did not end with the closing of the theater. For years, fans of the show requested Reed bring it back in some format or another, so he started doing reunion shows, he said.
“For the last 15 years, every six months, I do a reunion show,” Reed said. “And all of those alive, come back together and they meet each other and hug and talk about old times and all of that and then listen to the band play and all the guests that used to be on the show.”
Each of the retuning performers including Billy Wade “As Elvis,” Tiffany Rene who is a singer with Vince Vance and the Valliants and Heath Spencer Philip to just name some of the line up, will sing three or four songs.
One of the newer guests back by popular demand this year is eight-year-old Devin who received a standing ovation after each song during his last performance on the Bobby Reed stage.
This reunion show will have a Halloween theme and decor. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. All tickets are for reserved seating so there’s no need to fight over a chair, Reed said.
There will also be a concession stand that will serve water, soft drinks and popcorn, he said.
As of last Friday, there were only about 50 empty seats of 420 left, Reed said.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. For tickets, visit www.BobbyReedEvents.com or call Bobby at 979-482-0915 or Tissie at 979-345-3335.
When asked if he’d ever bring the show back full-time, Reed said it’s unlikely, so this is one of the last chance this year that audiences can come together to enjoy the show.
“I just turned 80 and I’m probably done with all of that stuff,” Reed said. “I love doing it every six months but not every weekend like we did for eight years.”
