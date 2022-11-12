75 years ago
Fire claimed the Brazosport Café in Clute Tuesday night and left only the shell of the building.
The blaze which started about nine o’clock in the kitchen, presumably from the butane system, has gained such headway before an alarm was sounded, that the Clute volunteer fire department had no chance to save the contents.
The building, located on the Clute-Lake Jackson road off highway 288, was operated by P.E Bramice and owned by Willie Atkins.
A.P. Mallory, Abe Jones, Fran Shanks and Bruce Runnells answered the call with the fire truck and Chief Prather, Sunny Thomas and others arrived shortly. This department in their quick action controlled the fire and kept it from spreading.
Chief Prather would like to enlarge the fire department, and anyone interested in joining should contact him. The department demonstrated its ability and is an asset to the town and needs the cooperation of its citizens.
50 years go
The Angleton City Council unanimously passed ordinance on Tuesday night providing for the strip annexation of three tracts extending south of the Angleton city limits.
Each tract is one mile long and 10 feet wide. The annexed tracts extend out Highway 288 the Old Clute Road and FM road 523. These are strip annexations of existing state property and do not encompass any private property. The purpose of the annexation is for the city to maintain control of subdivision development.
After passing the ordinance, the council agreed to start procedures on annexation of additional strips.
The Angleton City Council also adopted Resolutions 65, stating the intent of the City of Angleton to participate with the Houston-Galveston Area Council in updating the communications system in the Angleton Police Department.
Police Chief Derwood Kennedy told the councilmen that the updating of police communication systems is the number one project of the Criminal Justice Council all over the state.
Participation in this project will enable the Angleton City Council to purchase all necessary equipment in conjunction with the Houston Galveston Area Council on a 25 per cent – 75 per cent basis with the city paying the 25 per cent.
15 years ago
With tears in their eyes, veterans and other community members watched Saturday as a 21-gun salute and cannons were fired near the new Veterans Memorial Park in Freeport.
The fanfare was part of the dedication for the park, which consists of a commemorative walkway lined with brick pavers and a star with the points representing the five branches of the military.
“The only reason we have what we have today is because of the people who have fought in our military,” Brazoria County Judge E.J. “Joe” King said. “People say wars are unjust, but we are exporting freedom, hope and democracy to countries less fortunate.”
Planning for the park, located at Freeport Municipal Park, began about five years ago and is a collaboration between the city and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4341 as a way to honor men and women who have served the country. About $50,000 was raised through donations by the city and Veterans of Foreign Wars, corporate solicitation, brick paver sales and fundraisers.
“We wanted to dedicate something for all veterans so we decided to use this bit of unused park and transform it,” said Dan Tarver, a member of the steering committee.
A total of 407 brick pavers, which people purchased to honor veterans, have been placed and about 419 have been sold, said Shannon Averett, president of the Ladies Auxiliary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.