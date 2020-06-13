CLUTE
Jayla Taylor will be a junior at Brazoswood High School in August. In September, she will turn 17.
At the end of this year, she will be a long-term cancer survivor.
“I have a three-year window to where they say it probably won’t ever come back,” Taylor said. “The end of this year is when I finally meet that mark.”
“Finally” is right, as Taylor has gone through a lot to reach where she is.
Doctors diagnosed her in seventh grade with stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma — a cancer of the immune system. Two years early, doctors told her she had IgG4 sclerosing disease, an autoimmune disorder usually found in older people, she said.
“I’m one of four cases in Texas Children’s … and I was the only case to have cancer,” Taylor said.
The treatments Taylor received for IgG4 sclerosing disease led to her cancer diagnosis, mom Leslie Vosburg said.
“She was on treatments for two years and she was at the tail end of treatment, and we found out she had contracted mono,” Vosburg said. “The mono (contributed) to the Hodgkin’s as well, but the treatments were moreso what caused it.”
Taylor didn’t know how to handle the new diagnosis.
“When I first got told, I was kind of, like, in denial that I had it,” Taylor said. “I didn’t even know what Hodgkin’s lymphoma was. I didn’t know it was cancer.”
With the cancer nearly everywhere, including in her bone marrow, Taylor began chemotherapy right away.
It made her tired, nauseous and irritable, and she often didn’t want to be around anybody, she said. But she tried to stay near her family as much as she could in case things did take a turn for the worse, Taylor said.
The first round of treatment took about two weeks, and she was given a week off between treatments, during which she had to take shots to boost her immune system, she said.
“Then I would do, like, three days of intense chemos in the hospital, and then I would go home and I’d have to go back the next day — all the way up to Houston — and then do another round of a few chemos, and then I would be off for a week,” Taylor said.
After Taylor’s second round of chemo, the doctors did CT and PET scans and saw that the cancer was shrinking, Vosburg said.
“At Texas Children’s, they put you on a scale and you have to meet certain marks,” Vosburg said. “She would meet them barely — but she was meeting them to where she wasn’t having to go on and do different chemo or radiation.”
The summer between seventh and eighth grades, Taylor was diagnosed as cancer-free, she said.
“It felt like a weight was lifted from my chest,” Taylor said.
In Vosburg’s own words, she’s not a dancer, but when they learned the news of Taylor’s remission, she could have jumped for joy and danced through the hospital halls, she said.
“I was so ecstatic,” she said. “I was just so, so happy.”
Vosburg is proud of her daughter, whom she describes as her hero.
“Because at one point, you know, it looked like she might not make it, and she fought it,” Vosburg said. “I told her every day that she was my hero, and that she was gonna beat it.”
While undergoing treatment, Taylor worked very hard to keep up with her grades because she wanted to finish her seventh-grade year and stay with her classmates, she said. She worked with a teacher at home and was able to attend an academic award ceremony — where her friends and teachers all wore face masks in a show of support, she said.
“So I wouldn’t feel alone, being the only one wearing a mask,” she said.
With the risk of COVID-19, Taylor continues to wear a mask when she goes out, she said.
“One of the chemos damages your lungs when you take it,” she said. “So if I were to get coronavirus, I probably wouldn’t have much of a chance to get over it.”
The possibility of contracting COVID-19 is one of Taylor and her family’s concerns about returning to school this fall, when Brazosport ISD expected to return to on-campus learning.
“My family’s concerned, like, will the cases go up in the school?” Taylor asked. “And if I go back, will I be at a high chance of getting it?”
She often misses school because of illness already because of her suppressed immune system, she said. She takes special precautions, such as drinking a lot of water to keep her kidneys healthy, and special permission from the nurse allows her to move between classes before the halls fill with people so she can stay away from the crowds.
Taylor still gets to participate in different activities, including theater, orchestra and the Interact Club, of which she’s president.
Giving back through community service, particularly to the hospital community, is important to Taylor because it allows her to give hope to those who might have given up, she said.
“When you let yourself fall into a negative headspace, you start wishing some of that stuff on yourself, and some of it sometimes comes true,” Taylor said.
She always tried to remain both optimistic and realistic.
“I looked at the cancer as, ‘I’m gonna get past it, and I’m gonna keep living,’” Taylor said.
“I’m glad that I don’t have to miss out on the rest of my life.”
