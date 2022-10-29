‘Be kind” is a simple phrase, but it’s a quality, once implemented, that can make a big impact on everyone.
The staff at Elisabet Ney Elementary encourages kindness in all endeavors for its student body made up of about 200 3-, 4- and 5-year-old prekindergarten students, and that was highlighted Friday during its Kindness Kickoff.
The kids stomped their feet and clapped their hands as they welcomed senior Brazoswood football players and cheerleaders to their auditorium while music played to greet them.
Social Emotional Learning Specialist Meresha Perkins was at the mic to as the event started and she encouraged the kids to celebrate kindness.
After a brief skit from PALS students, the kids took another dance break and then Perkins went over the four ways to implement kindness. Be friendly, offer help, show appreciation, and reach out to others in need are the skills Ney students are encouraged to master.
A $2,000 grant from the Choose Kindness Foundation made The Kindness Kickoff possible.
“We have different challenges to be a kinder Ney,” Principal Dana West said. “This will be our kickoff, and then we’ll be doing stuff in the classroom where they show and display these and they record on a tree that shows when they’re being kind. And throughout the year, we’ll be doing different activities to show kindness to either peers, classmates or people in the community.”
Perkins applied for the grant because some of the funds can be allocated to teacher wellness, and during COVID, the staff saw the need for more self-regulation among students who weren’t able to gain those skills through the alternative learning methods that had to be in place during the pandemic, she said.
“I teach character ed, and so in character ed I see the students in each classroom once a week,” Perkins said. “With that, I teach trust, how to be trustworthy, how to be a problem-solver if there is a problem and how we can communicate and use our words instead of pushing or hitting because they are pre-K.”
Some children might not have the right skills, so Perkins also teaches responsibility, accountability and appreciation, she said.
“Research shows with our 3-, 4-, and 5-year-olds, for them to be able to self-regulate, they have to be able to name their feelings first,” Perkins said. “We have other different tools in the safe place to help them calm and then they come back and they know that they have to be with their school family and be ready to listen and ready to learn.”
The upheaval children experienced from the pandemic especially affected young children, Brazosport ISD Assistant Superintendent Richard Yoes said, and the district is working to bridge the social development gaps they are seeing.
“We think kindness is incredibly important because we saw COVID kids just isolated for years, not getting that social interaction,” he said. “And this is just one thing that Ney and other campuses in the school district are doing to try to help kids learn social skills and be kind to one another because the world needs a little bit more of that.”
Brazoswood football players and cheerleaders took part in the kickoff rally to serve as role models. It’s important for the younger kids to see the older ones displaying kindness, head football coach Joe Cary said.
“I think they see the 17- and 18-year-old kids can be nice and we can be just teaching each other how to get along,” Cary said. “And all these older ones up here, they started right here. So I think it’s important to see what you have to look forward to someday.”
Yolanda Guillen, a special education teacher, thinks it’s important to teach kindness because it helps them build relationships and a foundation so when they get older, they carry these strengths, she said.
“We’re incredibly proud of what they do on a daily basis,” Yoes said. “This is just one example of what they do to help prepare kids emotionally and academically to be successful when they go into kindergarten.”
