Three Tainted Teas
By Lynn Cahoon
Kindle, $7.99
Aspiring witch and culinary entrepreneur, Mia Malone, must dispel a deadly plot to wreck her clients’ wedding in this continuation of New York Times best-selling author Lynn Cahoon’s Kitchen Witch Mystery series.
Business is bubbling at Mia’s Morsels, Mia’s catering service and cooking school, but toil and trouble are not far behind. Mia has just accepted her toughest gig yet, that of being the last-minute wedding planner for Magic Springs’ own Romeo and Juliet.
Though the small town is fairly accepting of magic, this couple’s two families have been locked in a vicious feud spanning generations. Unfortunately for both families, they’re about to become in-laws!
Despite this, the prospective wedding couple, Amethyst and Tok, are excited to wed in a few weeks, and somehow Mia must ensure that the event is flawless.
The chances of that outcome appear much less likely when Mia stops to pick up paperwork from the couple’s previous wedding planner, only to discover that the woman has been murdered in an apparent attempt to stop the contentious union.
Now, Mia is not only a prime suspect, but as the new planner, she may also be the killer’s next target.
Backed by her squad, her charms — both literal and figurative — and a protective amulet from her Grans, it’s up to Mia to save the star-crossed couple’s wedding, not to mention, her professional reputation ... and just maybe, even her life!
This is the third novel in the Kitchen Witch Mystery series written by Cahoon, featuring Mia’s obvious abilities as a witch, and her grandmother’s efforts to teach her how to use them.
Threatened by someone who doesn’t want the wedding to go forward, and originally at a quandary as to prevent this interference, Mia and her friends need to find out who is responsible of the strange goings on, and stop them so love can find its way to a happy and peaceful marriage between warring clans.
It’s a paranormal mystery with magic and danger in excessive doses. Readers are required to suspend their normal common sense to really get into this story, which is set — where else — in the town of Magic Springs.
There’s a three-story bonanza in this one, but believers in magic are likely to love all of them.
Bloomsbury Girls
By Natalie Jenner
St. Martin’s Press
$27.99, hard cover
Bloomsbury Books is an old-fashioned, new and rare book store that has resisted change for over a century, operated by men and guided by the general manager’s unbreakable fifty-one rules.
But it is 1950, and the world is changing, especially the world of books and publishing, and at Bloomsbury Book all three of the female employees have plans.
Vivien Lowry, who has been single since her aristocratic fiance’ was killed in action during World War II, is a brilliant and stylish woman who has a long list of grievances — most of them well justified. The largest of these is aimed toward Alec McDonough, the store’s Head of Fiction.
Grace Perkins, who is married and has two sons, has been working to support the family following her husband’s breakdown in the aftermath of World War II. She finds herself torn between duty to her family and dreams of her own.
Evie Stone was among the graduates in the first class of female students from Cambridge permitted to earn a degree. Even so, Evie has been denied an academic position in favor of her less accomplished male rival. Now she’s working at Bloomsbury Books while she plans to remake her own future.
As these women interact with various literary figures of the time, including Daphne Du Maurier, Ellen Doubleday, Sonia Blair (widow of George Orwell), Samuel Beckett, Peggy Guggenheim, and others, these women with their complex web of relationships, goals and dreams are all working to plot out a future that is richer and more rewarding than anything society of that era will allow.
If you read and loved Jenner’s The Jane Austen Society, you should certainly follow up with this one, and I’m sure will join me in eagerly awaiting Jenner’s next.
In spite of my age, and all the changes and improvements I have seen over the years, I’m still a champion of women’s rights, so this one rang a clarion-clear bell for me.
To this belated day, I’m most thankful for my parents’ attitude that, “Anything anyone else can do, you can do better if you try hard enough.”
Even though I’m old now, and set enough in my beliefs that I can’t endorse the homosexual references in the book, it otherwise sends a message I’m pleased to endorse.
