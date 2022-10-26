Shouts of eternal love, birthday blessings and petitions of prayers for divine healing to a sanctified prayer warrior and a woman of fervent faith filled with God’s grace on her 90th birthday, Mother Lillie Bell Bryant.
Mother Bryant is the matriarch of her family and a pinnacle of blessings and honor at the White Oak Baptist Church. Mother Bryant is a praying woman with purpose, a praying woman with power, and a praying woman with praise. God in His creative works created you to be exactly who you are. Absolutely everything about you is special because you have always made each of us feel so very special, Your Christian character, your smile, your passionate prayers and your compassionate and charming ways portray your beautiful heart. We admonish you as a strong prayer warrior to trust God when the clouds of sickness and unhealthy days roll in because we know that behind every dark cloud there is a silver lining.
Our prayer is that God will continue to sustain you in the days ahead and wrap you securely in His blanket of love.
“Charm and grace are deceptive and beauty is vain (because it is not lasting) but a woman who reverently and worshipfully fears the Lord, she shall be praised.” Proverbs 31:30
n n n
Shouts of paramount love and congratulatory blessings and appreciation to a group of bold, beautifully strong, fearfully and wonderfully made and Holy Ghost inspired women, Minister Lula Griggs and the dynamic Women of Destiny.
The Women of Destiny are ordinary women who have made themselves available to an extraordinary God who has empowered them to do amazing things for Him and for His people. Never think that what you do for others or what you do behind closed doors do not matter. It counts and is appreciated more than you know. There is no reward equal to that of doing the most good to the most people in the most need.
The faith-filled Men and Women’s Convention with Evangelist Jekalyn Carr, Psalmist Kathy Taylor and Midnight Morning Ministries certainly overwhelmed our hearts and brought spiritual growth to our homes, communities and churches. The community-wide breakfast was also greatly appreciated and the delectable food, delightful fellowship, and fun filled occasion brought smiles on all of our faces.
Our prayer to each of you is that God will continue to breathe His Holy Spirit upon you as you continue to do greater works in His name.
“Trust in the Lord and do good; dwell in the land, and feed on His faithfulness. Delight yourself also in the Lord, and He shall give you the desires of your heart.” Psalm 37:3-4
n n n
Shouts of loving affection and birthday well wishes to a retired AME Pastor, a prolific Gospel preacher with a message and a mission, and an amazingly powerful man of God on his 80 birthday, the Rev. Ralph Martin.
Martin worships God not just with his words, but also with his deeds. Talking about righteousness is easy, but living righteously and responsibly in today’s world is remarkable. Martin is one who imitates Christ and places Him at the center of his life to claim spiritual treasures that will last throughout eternity. He honors God, obeys God, and praises God and we know that to praise God is to please God.
Martin possesses a shepherd’s heart because he has shown us that in order to lead people you have to first love them, and in order to save people you must first serve them. You were certainly hand-picked by God to live a life of love and God has a wardrobe picked out especially for you adorned in kindness, humility, compassion, persevering strength and grace. You are a living witness that God still speaks and perform miracles of health and healing.
For all your many sacrifices we pray that God will grant you a new wave of favor upon your life.
“Let the elders who rule well be considered worthy of double honor, especially those who labor in preaching and teaching.” 1st Timothy 5:17
n n n
Shouts of love, gratitude and admiration to Pastor E.L. Dawson, First Lady Bridgette Dawson, the Rev. Ratliff, hostess Dr. Brenda Ratliff and all the wonderful members of the St. Joseph Baptist Church who commemorated a spirit-filled as well as appetizing Ministers Wives, Deacon Wives and Widows Prayer Breakfast. High notes of love also to the renowned psalmist, program facilitator and all the inspiring speakers, Ruby Powell, Nannie Austin, Dorothea Hicks, Lenay Johnson, Evangelist Suzzane Randan, Joyce Smith, Yvette lammer, Linda Grice, Catina Hunter, Minister Lula Griggs, and Minister Portia Berry.
The theme of this grand occasion was, “What Kind of Fruit Are You?” Galatians 5:22-23. Beautiful explorations of the theme were presented and dominated by the fruit of love which set the pace for all other fruits following. The fruit of the spirit in all nine penetrating pictures unlocks for us the riches of a Christ-centered personality. They are not separate traits, but all are a unit, each complimenting the other. We express our joy to Dr. Brenda Ratliff and the St. Joseph Family for pricking our hearts with such a beautiful program.
Our fervent prayer is that God will continue to bless each of you as you trust Jesus with our whole heart and abide within His love.
“But I chose you and appointed you so that you might go and bear fruit — fruit that will last-and whatsoever you ask in my name the Father will give you.” John 15:16
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.