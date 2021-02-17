FREEPORT
A yden Alvarez received his first go-kart for his third birthday. He’ll be 5 at the end of February, and this summer, he will likely begin racing it.
“You can actually start at 4 (years old), I believe,” grandfather David Gibson said.
When they’re geared for it, racing karts can go faster than 60 miles per hour. The kart Ayden practices with now is limited to about 30 miles per hour — he’s still learning.
“Right now we’re just practicing — I’m showing him the ins and outs,” he said.
Gibson, who is 48 now, has been racing since he was about 10 years old, and his father raced before him, he said.
“I learned a lot racing on the dirt … and it was good experience,” he said. “Plus it keeps a young man out of trouble. Keeps him busy.”
They try to keep Ayden busy, mom Allie Gibson said. He’ll also play soccer and hopefully baseball
