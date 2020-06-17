FREEPORT
Mercy Hernandez is feeling a lot of emotions. She’s proud of becoming the first college graduate of her family, but wishes both of her parents were able to share that feeling.
Hernandez, Brazosport High School’s valedictorian in 2016, graduated from the University of Texas at Austin last month. She is disappointed she didn’t get to walk the stage to acknowledge her accomplishments.
“It feels like I’m not done,” she said.
Nevertheless, Hernandez is moving on to the next stage of her life. With a degree in corporate communications and business, she’s actively looking for a full-time job in the Austin area.
“I’m just trying to take it day-by-day, try not to bog down so much on the fact that I don’t have a full-time job and I don’t have everything figured out,” she said.
It’s something she struggled with recently, graduating and knowing some of her friends already have entered the workforce, she said.
“I think it’s also the competitiveness in me that wants to, like, ‘You know what, I can do this, too,’” she said. “I know it’s going to take some time, but hopefully I can get something that I’m passionate about.”
One possibility would be working with a nonprofit organization such as Code2College, which aims to increase the number of high school students from minority or low-income backgrounds who pursue futures in the STEM world.
“Even though I wasn’t a STEM major, with my story and what I’ve experienced, I feel like I’d be able to help build those programs as a coordinator,” Hernandez said.
A Mexican-American, Hernandez grew up in Freeport with everything she needed, though she wasn’t always able to have everything she wanted.
“I’m from, like, a low socioeconomic status, right, so growing up in Freeport — and, like, Brazosport is a low-income high school, so there was a lot that I couldn’t have or couldn’t do,” Hernandez said.
Growing up with that background and wanting more for her future children was one of the motivators for Hernandez to become valedictorian her senior year of high school, she said. She also wants to make her parents proud.
“Just so I could, like, validate the fact that they immigrated from Mexico and I wanted to, like, show to them that their sacrifices were well worth it,” she said.
Hernandez also worked as hard as she did was because school provided a distraction from what she was dealing with at home, including her mom’s depression, she said.
While Hernandez was a student at Freeport Intermediate School, her dad had a heart problem and spent a few weeks in the hospital.
“My mom already has a history with depression,” she said. “I guess her world just kind of caved in because she thought he was in danger of passing away, and all the financial responsibilities were gonna land on her, so she fell into this chronic depression for about eight years.”
Following that, Hernandez’s mom didn’t attend many of her important milestones, including her quinceañera, her high school graduation and dropping her off at college.
Two weeks before she began her junior year of college, her dad died.
“Those last two years were definitely very, very hard,” Hernandez said. “I pushed myself to finish for him and for his memory.”
Hernandez’s life has not been easy, aunt Rosalinda Reyes said, but she’s “super proud” of her niece and all she’s overcome and accomplished.
“I wish my brother-in-law had seen what Mercy achieved,” Reyes said.
Hernandez is one of the first in their family to graduate from college, Reyes said.
Hernandez’s relationship with her mom is still rocky, but they’re working on it, she said. For her part, Hernandez is still hurt by her dad’s passing, and by her mom missing out on so much, she said.
“Whenever my mom was sick, well, my dad and I … we clashed a lot,” Hernandez said. “But now looking back, I miss him getting onto me for little things, like just wishing that I could hear his voice again or his laugh or him giving me a hug.”
While members of her dad’s side of the family mostly live in Mexico, Hernandez is close to her mom’s side, including her Tía Rosalinda, who “has so much love to give,” Hernandez said. Her family has been there for her through a lot, she said.
Through it all, Hernandez has learned anything is possible, and even though it can be exhausting to work toward goals, it’s worth it, she said.
“You’re gonna have your breakdowns, your meltdowns, your everything. You’re gonna have a lot of emotions,” she said. “But if anything, I think I’m living proof that you can do amazing things through motivation and just, you have to have tough skin, man. It’s how you’re gonna survive in this world.”
