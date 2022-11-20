As a newspaper columnist, correspondent, and later as my town’s small local weekly (then daily) newspaper’s editor, I have used a computer for about half my life.
Only in the past couple of months, I have discovered that, at my advanced age, I seem to have forgotten a lot of the necessary moves and sidebar tricks involved in typing a column or doing much of anything else.
To the best of my recollection, my introduction to what was for I found to be was the whole new world of computers came when Bruce Morisse, who was then the publisher of The Angleton Times, informed me one morning that we were getting new equipment to replace our typewriters, and my staff and I were expected to use them and nothing else in the future.
I remember looking at my personal, second-hand, office type, IBM typewriter and cringing in a combination of fear and horror. Computers were all new to me.
Was I so lacking in any kind of technological skills to learn to use one in time to meet a daily deadline?
And how could we get that first day’s paper ready in time for publication, using equipment with which I and everyone else, on the editorial side of the business at least, was so totally unfamiliar?
I even remember fearing that I was too old and ingrained in routine to change machines in mid-publication.
The answer was, I could do it, and so could my staff. And we continued to do so, day after day and one deadline after the next.
About an hour after this first try, I was a convert. Of course, there were problems along the way — the loss of an entire story I had forgotten to “save” when the time for publication was almost upon us, for example.
That was a moment of horror, but on the whole, this provided technology so overwhelmingly improved that any fool who knew how to type could — at least pretty quickly — learn to embrace. I was certainly more than willing to do so.
Alas, I am less sanguine today. On occasion, I find myself staring at the screen of my computer at home without the foggiest notion of how to accomplish a task I realize I have repeated on thousands of occasions in the past.
Fortunately, I have learned to go on to something else, and the blank brain that originally contemplated a need is generally restored to some stage of usefulness.
When this occurs, it means that I can suddenly perform the needed action without another thought, just automatically.
This isn’t always the case, of course. Sometimes I substitute the desired action by changing wording or simply ignoring what I originally wanted to do. At other times I may ask for help, which is usually provided by someone much younger than I, and accompanied by a look of disbelief at such ignorance, forgetfulness, and overall cerebral incapacity.
A couple of weeks ago, I saw an advertisement for a simplified computer program for the elderly, and unfortunately didn’t save it. Now, though, if I can figure out how to find that ad again, I will probably invest in the program or machine being offered. Any port in a storm, you understand.
The problem is in the finding, of course, and I’ll probably have to get help from my daughter, or Jeremy, our computer guru, in order to do so.
Thank heaven for Jeremy and other people who have memories and skills that elude me today, not to mention the understanding soul who devised such an aid for the elderly and forgetful of us, who definitely need all the help we can get.
I’m trying to become more technologically literate, but find that at my age, it’s a remarkably slow process.
As all three of my children skip seamlessly from one message and program and task to another, I struggle just to understand where I have landed in program and site-land.
This is not to mention how I managed to get here and the route to returning to the spot in which I had really meant to be.
Have you ever been ill but perfectly aware of the things you should be doing, rather than lying in bed feeling sorry for yourself?
That’s pretty much how I feel right now, and I definitely don’t have any answers involving a quick fix in computer abilities that would help in changing that situation.
If any reader of this column knows how to access the easy computer program for the elderly to which I referred, please call me at 849-5467 in Angleton and let me know now to reach the site. I would be forever grateful.
Earlier today I realized that it’s kind of like being lost in a vast universe that you know is out there somewhere, but which you never really expected to want to visit, let alone become a permanent resident.
At this point, that has definitely changed, so I’d welcome any help I can get, especially from readers old enough to understand why assistance is needed.
And for what it’s worth (probably not much to anyone except me and the book’s author and publisher) I’ll change the subject.
If you have not read a nonfiction book titled Unbroken, by Laura Hillenbrand, please know that I just finished doing so, and found it one of the most moving and compelling stories I have read in years.
For more information, look for a book review of it that’s coming up somewhere in the next few weeks, or maybe even today.
