These are very familiar words. They come from the Upper Room, where Jesus and His disciples met to celebrate the Passover. It was mere hours before His betrayal and arrest, trial and execution. But did you ever consider where these words were spoken?
Two thousand years earlier, God told Abraham to take Isaac, his only son, up Mount Moriah, to build an altar on which this son would be sacrificed. It’s a harrowing tale you’ll find in Genesis 22. Fortunately, we know its conclusion. Having bound the child and raised the knife, an angel intervened and told Abraham not to harm the boy. Then a ram was caught in a thicket. God had provided the sacrifice. It’s a story about obedience and faith.
Fast forward 1,000 years to a story in II Samuel 24. King David had disobeyed the Lord and been punished. When the punishment concluded, David decided to set up an altar in order to give thanks to God. He bought a piece of land, which had been the threshing floor of a man named Ornan the Jebusite. It was situated on Mount Moriah. Fast forward a few more years. In II Chronicles 3 we read about King Solomon building the temple in Jerusalem. The site he chose was the threshing floor of Ornan the Jebusite. In that temple on Mount Moriah, for hundreds of years, the blood of sacrifice was poured out for the sins of the people.
As they shared the Passover meal in the Upper Room, Jesus and His disciples were within yards of the place where Abraham prepared to sacrifice Isaac, and of the land bought by King David, and of where King Solomon built the Temple. In that place, Jesus prepared His disciples for the ultimate sacrifice He was about to make — for them, and also for you.
Consider Jesus’ words in Luke 22:15 — “I have eagerly desired to eat this Passover with you before I suffer.” What do we see here?
First, we see Christ’s desire. Earlier, He had washed His disciples’ feet and spoken at length about the work the Father had sent Him to do. But they hadn’t understood Him. They didn’t grasp that events were coming to a head. They had no idea that, within hours, their leader would suffer the humiliation of the cross. If they had known, surely, they would have been horrified. Yet, Jesus eagerly desired this day.
Have you ever been blindsided by something? Were you in a wreck, or did something else hit you suddenly, leaving you dazed and bleeding? Did you ever think, “If I’d known that was coming, I’d have been prepared?” But you didn’t; so, you weren’t. Alright, turn it around. What if you had known that something traumatic and terrifying was coming? Think of the worst day of your life — would you have said that you “eagerly desired” it? Probably not. But Jesus did.
Yet, He wasn’t a masochist, looking forward to pain. Instead, He looked forward to what His pain would accomplish for you. What is this, if not love?
Second, we see Christ’s focus. He said that He desired to eat Passover “with you.” Remember to whom Jesus was speaking: to Judas, who would soon betray Him, whose name would become synonymous with treachery; to Peter, who would deny Him three times, who bragged that he would never deny His Lord, but he did. Matthew tells us that all of the disciples abandoned Jesus, at least for a time. Fear drove them away. Yet Jesus wanted to eat Passover with them.
There is a word here for you. Like the first disciples, you are the focus for Jesus. He knows all about you – your fears and failings. He knows how many times you have deserted Him, and that your doubts sometimes overcome your faith. He knows that you are often weak and sometimes afraid. Nevertheless, His desire is focused upon you. He calls you by name. “John, Karen, Michael, Lisa,” He says, “I have eagerly desired to eat this Passover with you.” What is this, if not love?
Third, we see Christ’s Suffering. As so often before, Jesus prepared His followers for what lay ahead. He knew what was coming and didn’t hide it from them. But in their blindness, they couldn’t see, or wouldn’t, or didn’t want to. They preferred to hide their heads in the sand.
They wanted to believe that Jesus would be with them for many more years to come. Jesus, however, had no such illusions. If this was the way that salvation had to be accomplished, then He was ready. As Isaiah had prophesied, He would be pierced for our transgressions, crushed for our iniquities, and by His wounds we would be healed. Jesus took the road to Calvary not as a victim but as a victor. He knew exactly what He was doing. He wasn’t a pawn being moved around a board; He was a King, even though the crown He wore was of thorns. No one took His
life from Him; He laid it down for those He came to save. He was the Passover Lamb, the Sin- Bearer, and the Savior. And He did it for love.
That love was not confined to those who heard Him in the Upper Room; it included you. Is this a word for you? Do your burdens weigh you down? Do you smile on the outside but scream silently? You don’t need dull formality; you need a Savior who understands. Well, here He is. He is here for you. His suffering is a sign of His love. All He asks is that you receive it with the open and empty hands of faith. See what He has done for you! What is this, if not love?
Finally, we see Christ’s body and blood. Remember, this is a Passover meal, at which God’s people would recall how they had been delivered from slavery in Egypt. At this meal, in the Upper Room, Jesus was the host; He took the place of a father in a Jewish family. He took the bread and broke it and shared it with them, but then He changed the customary words. He should have said, “This is the bread of the affliction of my people in the wilderness.” Of course, it wasn’t; it wasn’t the actual bread from the Exodus, it simply represented it. When Jesus said,
“This is my body given for you” He implied that the bread they shared represented something beyond itself. Indeed, it did. The bread Jesus broke represented His body, which was about to be broken for the forgiveness of sins.
Could it be any clearer? The body and blood of an animal, sacrificed on Mount Moriah, though incomplete, was an atonement for sin. It was a means of laying one’s sins upon another. In the same way, the body of Christ was laid upon the altar of Calvary; His blood was spilled for their salvation. Sinners would be made right with God through the self-offering of the Son. It was His covenant sacrifice for them. But, not only for them.
There is a word here for you. As you share the Lord’s Supper in the community of believers, remember what Christ has done for you; reap its benefits. Take your sins, whatever they may be, however foul, and lay them upon Him. Look back, across 2,000 years, to an upper room, and an old rugged cross, to an empty tomb, and a risen savior, and by faith receive the benefits of Christ’s atoning sacrifice for you.
“This do,” He says, “in remembrance of me.” Break the bread. Taste the wine. What is this, if not love?
