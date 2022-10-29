Halloween is Monday, and many will be displaying signs of evil — skulls, skeletons, horror themes, spiders, scorpions, graveyards, tombstones, dead people walking and other spooky things.
That reminds me of a time when a young girl was telling me about a Zombie movie in my counseling office.
I asked her a question I genuinely wanted to know, “Why do zombies walk so strange?”
The answer was obvious to her. In a lowered tone and with a guttural sound in her voice, she answered, stringing out the words, “Because … they’re … Zombies.”
“Oh. OK, I suppose I should have known,” I mused.
And I have a Halloween joke.
A guy went inside a bar and got drunk. When he left in the gloominess of night, if he turned left, he would go to the parking lot; if he turned right, he would go into a cemetery where there was a freshly dug grave with dirt piled high beside it.
He turned right.
Oh, no! He fell into the grave with a thud!
Lying in the bottom half dazed, he began to chant, “Help me! I’m cold! Help me! I’m cold!”
The next drunk came out and, also, made the wrong turn. Happening upon the drunk that had fallen into the grave and was chanting, “Help me! I’m cold!”, the second drunk mused with slurred speech, “I guess you’re cold; you’ve done kicked all your dirt off.”
That drunk wandered off.
A third drunk came out of the bar, and he, also, made the wrong turn.
By then, the first drunk was crouched and shivering in a corner of the grave with his arms around his knees, trying to stay warm.
The third drunk also fell into the open grave. He tried to get out and tried to get out and tried to get out, but to no avail. The sides were tall and slippery.
In the black darkness, the first drunk tapped the third drunk on the thigh of his leg and exclaimed in a deep, gruff voice, “You can’t get out!”
But, he did.
In the above joke, there are two punch lines. Did you get them both?
Anticipating the gloom and doom of Halloween, I’d like to add some light to the darkness by answering this question: How can we have victory over evil?
The Bible is all about that. The New Testament’s Book of Revelation projects that the devil, who deceived human beings with evil, will be cast into the lake of fire to be locked away forevermore.
You can be certain that in this struggle between good and evil, Mattress Mac would not have bet 10 million dollars on Satan and his imps when all of the Bible predicts that their “team” will be the loser.
For those who have eyes to see let them see that they should choose God’s family over Lucifer’s family. But some don’t have eyes to see.
Jesus cautioned, “Verily, verily, I say unto thee, except a man or woman be born again, he or she cannot see the kingdom of God.” I believe this to mean that he or she doesn’t have the capacity to adequately comprehend (see) the dimension of Heaven.
To see that dimension, a person must be born again. He or she was once born into mortality; he or she must be born into spirituality. The spiritual birth is referred to as being born again.
Careful Christians give two birth dates: One is the day they were born of their biological mothers into the human family; the second is when they were born of their Lord into the family of God, the second birth (born again).
In days gone by, I heard Christians testify, “I know the day and the date when I was born again, and God saved me by his grace.”
I’m describing conversion here: The experience whereby a person is given victory over evil. Yep, that is a thing.
It’s the answer to this prayer in Psalms, “Create a pure heart in me, O God, and put a new and loyal spirit in me” (Psalm 51:10, Good News Translation).
As there are two births, there are two deaths. The first is one’s conversion from self-centeredness and sinfulness to being forgiven, others-minded and God enhanced. The second is physical death and the release of one’s spirit to God.
Ligonier Ministries aptly explains conversion this way: “In the biblical sense, conversion means a turning—a spiritual turning away from sin in repentance and to Christ in faith. It is a dramatic turning away from one path in order to pursue an entirely new one.”
In a March 7, 2020, article in The Brunswick News: “We are born again when we respond to God’s offer of forgiveness and eternal life through Jesus Christ, confess our sins, and invite Jesus Christ into our lives to be our Savior, leader and Lord. And when Jesus truly comes in, his Holy Spirit fills us and changes us. We are truly born again.”
Succinctly stated from dictionary.com: “Conversion: a thoroughgoing spiritual change that involves repentance, a turn toward God and right living.”
Wikipedia has it right when it says this: “In full immersion, baptism is representative of a death to self and a rise into new life in Christ and a cleansing from sin. It is a public declaration of a changed (converted) life, a relationship with Jesus Christ, and a desire to follow him fully.”
Parting kernel of truth: If you haven’t done it already, help yourself to victory over evil via our Lord’s provision.
