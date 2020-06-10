This i s old girl is tired! Peter was here and when he is here, “we” work.
We rode the fence this week. I had a board that popped up on the rail board fence. It wasn’t as easy as it sounds to get it back down. The people who installed it did a less than stellar job putting it up. Of course, this was while I was having pinched sciatic nerve and hip problems and didn’t care how it was put together. And the truth be known I wouldn’t have known the difference how it was put together if I had been a 40-year-old in perfectly good health.
Peter does not do all the work and let me just stand there looking on; he involves me. I like that he lets me do the easy part. I am not a helpless female, but he has taught me how to use tools I have never even seen before. We have a great, fun time doing all this work, which probably should not be fun, but then we aren’t aware of how old we are, so we laugh at my mess-ups. He fixes it and we trudge on.
His next visit we have a garage door opener to install. Peter is a retired engineer and he can fix anything around here. I’m amazed! Moral of this story is when something goes wrong, you might as well laugh and have a good time while it is being fixed. Sure makes things go a lot smoother. Besides, laughing is the best medicine.
We spent a day with our favorite people to hang with; Cathy and Jerry Crawford (my brother-in-law and lovely wife). And the four of us laugh a lot. You know laughing is the very best medicine! Chill and laugh, especially now.
Here is a recipe from our resident published recipe maker-upper, Katie Leithead. Enjoy!
Hi Gin,
This is from my sweet dear Great Aunt Villa. She gave me this handmade cookbook when I moved to New Orleans with my father in 1972. I was 16 years old.
And … for all for those onions you bought and don’t want to go bad.
French Onion Soup
DIRECTIONS
In a large heavy pot, heat one tablespoon of oil and 5 tablespoons of butter. Add six large onions, sliced.
Cover the pot and cook slowing for 15 minutes, stirring now and then. The onions should be good and brown but not burnt.
Now sprinkle a fat tablespoon of flour over the onions. Turn the fire up a little, stir and cook for five minutes. Add 6 or 7 cups of beef bouillon, 1 teaspoon salt, a pinch of thyme, a pinch of sugar and one bay leaf.
Cover and simmer for 30 to 40 minutes. Do not let the soup really boil, just bubble beautifully.
Place a slice of French bread in individual oven-proof casseroles, sprinkle generously with parmesan cheese and place in a hot oven. Watch carefully, and as soon as bread is brown remove from oven, add soup and serve.
Great as is for lunch or supper, you can add a green salad or serve as the beginning to any dinner.
Here we go with another good recipe from Katie. Be sure to clip these recipes out just like all of other good cooks, you will wish you did. I only have room for one more, but stay tuned for Sunday and more recipes from Katie.
Since I love to cook, and “stove” is not a bad word in this house, I have been in “quarantine heaven” over the last few months. Buzzy is my judge and is quite honest with his critique of each dish I invent. (Gin here: Katie, “stove” is more than a bad word here, for lots of reasons. That’s why I leave the good recipes up to you guys. I just love y’all!)
This is one that passed:
Easy Sweet & Sour Chicken
Ingredients
4 to 6 (depending on size) chicken pieces of your choice (I like bone-in and with skin for juiciness).
Seasoning of choice: Creole seasoning or just slight amount of salt and of course, pepper. I’ve seen the return of our ’70s go-to seasoning, lemon pepper. (Maybe you all have continued to use it, but it hasn’t been in many recipes over the last few years)
2 cups apricot preserves
1 cup or 1 8-ounce bottle Russian dressing if you can find it. If not, French dressing is OK, but try to find Russian!
1 envelope of onion soup mix (sometime I use two if I’m making a lot of chicken)
DIRECTIONS
Spray a 9-by-13-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray. Use a 8-by-8-inch if only using four pieces of chicken; pour a little dressing in bottom of the pan, place the chicken pieces in pan on top of the sauce, touching. Pour the remainder of the dressing over chicken and sprinkle the dry soup mix evenly over chicken. Add more dry soup mix if desired so all of the chicken pieces have some on top of them.
Cover and bake in preheated oven 300 to 325 degrees (low and slow) for 50 minutes or until the chicken is no longer pink near the bone and juices run clear. Baste chicken pieces after 25 minutes; recover with foil.
After a total of 50 minutes, remove foil, baste and continue to cook uncovered for 10 more minutes to let the sauce caramelize.
Amazing taste. Serve over brown, yellow or white rice.
Katie Leithead, Lake Charles, Louisiana
Don’t forget: More Katie on Sunday! Everyone stay well and remember to laugh even when working hard. I can’t tell you how good it feels to have someone to work and laugh with.
