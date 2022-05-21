On May 8, which was the Sunday of Mother’s Day this year, my son Gary and his wife, Sondra, hosted a Mother’s Day dinner that also turned into a celebration of my birthday, since my birthday was a just a couple of days farther into the month.
All except two of my grandchildren and their families attended, and I was able to “visit” with both of them either in person on a preceding day or by phone on Sunday, so it was a full-blown family occasion I thoroughly enjoyed.
It was a hot day, and as I am apt to do as I tried to go to sleep, I remembered events from summers in the past. Among them was one in July 1972, when a plane was hijacked half a continent away and landed in Brazoria County. If you’re wondering, I definitely didn’t remember those details about the incident; I looked up the column I had written about it some years later and reread the story.
Passengers on the flight had been headed from Miami to Kennedy Airport in New York when passengers boarded in Virginia and the plane was diverted to Philadelphia, where hijackers demanded $600,000 ransom, as well as another plane and two parachutes.
By the following morning, the plane had landed at the totally unlikely site of the small Dow Airport in Lake Jackson, which was when I was one of many local residents who became immersed in the drama.
Many people who were traveling to their jobs the next morning noticed the huge plane that had landed in such a small, commuter airport. It was a Boeing 727, and some of them had even seen it earlier, when it had been flying erratically and at a lower-than-would-be-expected altitude, indicating that it was in trouble.
This was a really big plane and was considered much too large to land safely on the runway at Dow’s little airport, which had a runway that was both too short and had not been designed for such a heavy aircraft. Even so, it quickly became apparent that a landing was being attempted.
When an attendant at the Dow Agricultural Department building near the airport heard the plane’s roar and looked up to see it barely miss trees on its approach, she later told a reporter it looked as though it was coming in upside down and sounded “like a jet breaking the sound barrier or buzzing someone’s house.”
Telling a Facts reporter that her co-workers had rushed outside toward the noise, she said she found herself thinking of a possible tornado, and of crawling under her desk for protection.
A Lake Jackson patrolman, who was nearby when he heard the noise, looked up to see the plane descending and rushed to the airport, expecting a disaster.
Their attention was on other matters than an airplane hijacking, few residents were aware of the background to the situation, and their attention focused instead on a strike at Dow Chemical and other more local matters.
As for law enforcement, the numbers were much fewer than today, with the entire complement of the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, including both jailers and dispatchers, as well as deputies and officers of the department, reaching a total of much under one hundred.
All three of the deputies whose primary area was Brazosport were being kept busy trying to keep the peace and regulate traffic through picket lines at Dow. Despite this, as soon as the airliner landed just short of the Dow Airport runway, a substantial number of them, including local deputies, state troopers, Dow security forces and the FBI converged a the airport.
The number of screeching sirens alerted area citizens to turn on their radios and TV sets, finally learning that the plane hijacking they had considered too far away to find of any real interest had moved to their own neighborhood.
News sources on most major stations informed them that two men brandishing guns had boarded the plane in Virginia, after which Norman W. Reagan, the plane’s copilot, had reported that he had a sawed-off shotgun aimed at his throat by one of the hijackers, while the other man was leveling an automatic pistol at the throat of the plane’s stewardess.
These two gunmen were holding as hostages the plane’s passengers, listed in various accounts at 118 and 120 persons, when the pilot, Elliot Adams, managed to escape.
The interlopers threatened the safety of their hostages unless they were provided with another plane, fuel, $600,000 in cash, and two parachutes.
During the following nine hours, as the stalemate continued, a stewardess used the radio to contact the Philadelphia airport, reporting that unauthorized persons were aboard and that air conditioning was not working, which she said was contributing to the serious illness of a number of those aboard. She begged those she called to “do something.”
News sources later learned from a passenger, Tom Herring of St. Louis, that the plane’s air conditioning had been shut down after it landed, and the heat was unbearable, causing some of the passengers to faint.
Authorities eventually provided the hijackers with a box containing a large amount of cash, a fueled Boeing 727 jet, and two parachutes, after which passengers were released but the two gunmen continued to hold the co-pilot, an engineer, and four female flight attendants as hostages.
After taking off from Philadelphia, the plane had flown across the central part of the United States, circling over the Dallas-Ft. Worth area on the morning of July 13, then heading over the Gulf of Mexico. During this time, the hijackers shot the flight engineer in the thigh.
En route, they realized that fuel was insufficient to take them out of the country and directed that the plane return to Houston, Fuel had become critically short by the time they reached Brazoria County, however, and the plane, larger than any that had ever tried to land at Dow’s small airport, then located across state highway 332 from the present site of the Brazos Mall, was directed to set down there.
Next week: Emergency landing off the runway.
