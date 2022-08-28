I’m hoping I didn’t overdo my rain dance. I know those of us who live out in the country needed lots of rain. My pond is really low, but with rain forecast for the rest of the week maybe it will fill back up. It is twelve feet deep so I know the fish survived. And I know darn well the turtles did. On a sunny day they are lined up in every size known to mankind. And I know I have fish because I see them jump up. I don’t think turtles can do that. I say that because some folks tell me if I have turtles I don’t have any fish.
Here is one of the HABITS that everyone needs to develop. I was coming home the other Friday night from the American Legion Hall (honky tonkin’ again), and nearly bought the farm as they say. I was starting my left turn and caught this movement heading towards me. My light had just turned green, and thank God, God was riding in the passenger seat and told me to slam on my brakes. A white car came zooming in front of me. Still trying to figure out how that happened. It seemed like it came out of nowhere. They had to pass the cars heading north, and then running into traffic heading south. I don’t know what they did after that. I was in the 350-Z, and thank goodness I didn’t touch the accelerator. It is very sensitive to giving it gas. A slight touch and you’re off and running. I made my turn, got home, and then sat on my sofa realizing how close I came to not sitting here right now. Anyway, develop this habit of looking to your right and left when you are the first or second one at a red light when it turns green to make sure someone isn’t going to run their red light. I know several people who got T-boned, and some lost their life because of it. I’ve always done that, and after a while it will become automatic with you like it is me. Only takes a matter of a second to do that. Some people are driving unconscious these days I think due to cell phones.
If you are looking for a good dentist, I want to recommend Dr. Brian Bell. I think he is one of the best, if not the very best dentist I have ever been to, and I have been to lots of dentists. He not only has that “forever” looking young thing going on, but is an artist at what he does. I had a tooth break off and he built me a new one, not one that was premade but he made it. I was amazed. I have gone from fainting when a dentist poked his head in the door and said good morning to me, to almost taking a nap in the chair if they would leave me alone and do what they do. I owe that to Dr. Max Mays and Dr. Brian Bell, and Dr. Richard Fugler for making me feel so comfortable in the dentist chair. (That fainting thing, I did twice many years ago.) He was in the family (my husband’s cousin), and don’t think I didn’t get ribbed at family gatherings. Maybe it was the way in which he said, “Good Morning!” The next visit, he showed me a wisdom tooth he had pulled. I woke up in a bed breathing his new oxygen rig and got to use it for the first time on me….which he was so proud of. Happy to help…kinda. I was very young at the time.
I am always fast to acknowledge good friendly service in places where I spend my money. I had to have a battery replaced on my Buick. I bought the battery at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts. So I called AAA (the best investment I ever made) to get the car started and then drove to O’Reilly’s. The nicest man whose name is Brad Porter replaced the battery. He did it in no time and was very polite and friendly. If every business was that nice and friendly wouldn’t it be nice. I’ve done business with people who didn’t look at me when I’m checking out. Smacking gum and looking longingly at something, besides me. I know I’m not always pretty to look at, (if ever), but nonetheless, I’m a customer.
Okay, O’Reilly’s in the Lake Charles, LA. area I know you are just as nice and friendly as the O’Reilly’s here. Back my mouth up all of “youse guys.”
I don’t care what business you go to you always have other options of stores to go to that will give you a smile or a hello. I have been to restaurants that the hostess acts like you are a pain in their day to show you to a table. Doesn’t make me really want to go back. Let the manager know.
Here is a recipe for you. I haven’t gathered the ingredients yet, but I sure intend to try it. I have a drawer full of wrinkle removing creams. Not falling for that anymore. This recipe I am about to give you may not work either, but it won’t cost you very much to try it. Which reminds me, do not fall for that free jar stuff. The first thing you know you will be getting another jar and a big bill to pay. Go by the theory nothing is free.
Hoping this is the miracle cure for wrinkles. I think, it’s like lots of other things in life….it may not work, but it sure won’t hurt anything. The only thing is if you sleep with your four-legged baby like I do little Bentley, you might wake up from getting licked in the face. Just sayin.’ That’s the only warning that I know of. Of course if there is anyone out there that is allergic to any of these ingredients do not try it. I’m being a pessimist about this recipe. I think the worst that can happen is, it will be a good moisturizer for your face and skin. And, a good time had by Bentley licking it off my face if I accidently fall into that sound asleep stage (Which is very doubtful.)
Miracle Face Cream?
Ingredients:
1 egg yolk,
1 tablespoon olive oil,
2 teaspoons coconut oil,
1 teaspoon honey.
Directions:
Mix all ingredients. Smear it on your face and leave it on overnight. It will go on smooth, so don’t worry. Keep the mixture in the fridge. Use it at the beginning for seven days; then once a week.
You may want to cover your pillow each night with something to keep your pillow from getting the benefit of this miracle cream. When I start this I am going to put it on early in the evening hoping my skin will soak most of it up.
Okay, I’m outta here. Please take the red and green light thing on your mind at all times. Believe me, I’ve been in one car wreck when I was a teenager, and had to lay (lay, lie, laid…that didn’t sound too good) on my back for 4 months. As I remember it wasn’t a real hoot.
